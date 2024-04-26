Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs Expands Reach and Introduces New Programs in Q1

Continued growth, new initiatives and a new executive hire drive Fitness Premier's expansion and community engagement efforts as the brand gears up for Q2.

FRANKFORT, Ill., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs, the 19-unit full-service fitness franchise that works to bring a robust fitness experience to underserved communities, is entering Q2 with momentum and its eyes on continued expansion. Fresh off of a quarter that saw year-over-year revenue growth, the brand has launched new initiatives, penetrated new markets and made an executive hire that will allow it to strengthen its relationships with local businesses and companies.

"We had a successful Q1 in terms of revenue growth, but that's not the end of the story," CEO Jason Markowicz said. "We're incredibly dedicated to the communities we serve, and look forward to making more fitness opportunities available to more people."

Fitness Premier's latest expansion drive includes Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. Given the brand's existing prominence in these markets, this expansion is a strategic step forward. The brand is also looking to expand beyond the Midwest and into the South, with priorities in South Carolina, Northern Georgia and Southeastern Tennessee. Fitness Premier has rounded off Q1 with a few acquisitions in the pipeline, with the goal of opening five to seven new locations by the end of Q2.

And as the brand moves into Q2, the Relax + Restore program is becoming a central priority. Fitness Premier's exclusive recovery suites are being integrated into locations across the country as part of the rollout. The recovery rooms boast heated and cooled therapy Cryolounge+ chairs, percussive massage equipment, hydromassage lounge chairs and sauna rooms to reduce the risk of injury and enhance physical well-being through recovery.

Among some of the first franchisees to integrate the recovery suites are Cristi and Jeff DiCianna, a married couple and entrepreneurial team who just bought a corporate location in Manhattan, Illinois.

"We're really excited to be bringing Relax + Restore to our Manhattan community," Cristi said. "We know our members will enjoy the increased pace of the progress they'll achieve using the new recovery methods and equipment available to them."

The Stretch program is another exciting initiative that was a priority in Q1 and will increase in prevalence across locations in Q2.

"'Stretch' is assisted stretching for clients," Markowicz said. "Trainers use a little bit of resistance and it's great for both before and after workouts. A lot of our trainers are working the program into their protocol after sessions, so it really helps clients feel better when they leave and helps them recover a little bit quicker. We have also found that clients seem to like to get stretched a little more than they like doing burpees."

In another sign of its strong progress, Fitness Premier named Katie Connolly as its new director of business relationships. Connolly previously worked for Access Strategies, a brokerage firm, where she supported companies such as Aldi and Walgreens with their sales efforts. She brings a strong background in relationship-building and knowledge of business-to-business initiatives to the role.

"My main goal for this year is to solidify our relationships within the communities we serve and with other businesses. I look forward to strengthening our relationships with the chamber of teams and people that work within our communities," Connolly said. "In order to help make everybody else stronger, we all have to work together."

Connolly has already started organizing team-building events for local businesses, as well as developing programs for police and firefighters that focus on improving physical fitness and offer nutrition coaching that helps them do their jobs at the highest level.

"Katie is a great addition to our team," Markowicz said. "She brings a lot of experience in building meaningful community relationships and we're already seeing results. We can't wait to see how she brings people together through fitness."

Fitness Premier is always looking for great franchise partners to help fuel its development and growth.

"A successful franchise always centers around finding great people," Markowicz said. "We want to find and keep great partners and team members who will grow with us."

