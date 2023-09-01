For a Limited Time, Divi Resorts Offers a FREE NIGHT Stay with Bookings of Six Nights or More

The deal is available at all Divi's Caribbean resorts for room-only and all-inclusive reservations!

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For a limited time, Divi Resorts offers a unique free night promotion with bookings of six nights or more. This offer is available over Labor Day Weekend, from September 1 – 5, 2023, for all of Divi's Caribbean resorts on Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten, including Divi's new, upper-tier Oceans accommodations, for travel until December 20, 2023, and January 1 – 31, 2024.

"Now is a great time to book end-of-year travel, whether you're looking for a last-minute late summer or fall break or a January getaway to get some much-needed R&R and a tan that will make your family and friends envious!" says Marco Galaverna, President & COO, of Divi Resorts. "Vacationing at Divi Resorts is perfect for family get-togethers, an adventure with your best friend, or a romantic getaway with the one you love, and with our free night offer, you can get an extra night of fun, adventure, relaxation, and family time on us!"

Rates start as low as $180 per night for room only, $220 per night for bed and breakfast, and $248 per person per night, all-inclusive.

To check availability, travelers can visit http://www.diviresorts.com/specials or use promo code LABOR23. Reservations can also be made by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).

Divi Resorts' tropical Caribbean locations on Aruba Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten provide a wide variety of on-site amenities, including fabulous freshwater pools, exhilarating land, and water sports, diving and snorkeling, restaurants with mouthwatering menus, lively bars with creative cocktails, and indulgent spas. Ideal for solo travelers who don't want to pay an extra room supplement or families who need room to spread out in large suites, Divi Resorts checks all of the boxes!

This sale also includes Divi's newest Oceans offerings on St. Croix and St. Maarten, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, and Oceans at Divi Little Bay.

Located in the west wing of the completely renovated, adult-only (18+) Divi Carina Bay All-Inclusive Beach Resort & Casino on St. Croix, Oceans at Divi Carina Bay offers 50 spacious hotel rooms with sweeping ocean views right on the resort's expansive white sand beach. Guests can choose from two varieties of beachfront accommodations with incredible ocean views and added perks like fresh robes, gourmet coffee, upgraded bathroom amenities, and more.

For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Carina Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-carina-bay.htm.

Situated on a private peninsula surrounded by turquoise waters, Oceans at Divi Little Bay's exclusive new 98-room Caribbean oasis is located within Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, nestled right next to the resort's expansive pureocean pool and swim-up bar. Oceans at Divi Little Bay offers three types of accommodations with incredible pool and ocean views and upgraded touches, such as fresh robes, comfy slippers, spa amenities, an espresso machine, gourmet coffee pods, VIP check-in and checkout, and more.

For more information on accommodations, amenities, and activities at Oceans at Divi Little Bay, visit http://www.diviresorts.com/oceans-little-bay.htm.

Divi Resorts offers the best price guarantee when booking directly, and by bundling resort and air, travelers can save even more. Plus, for those traveling with children 12 and under, there's a kid's stay-and-eat free program for bed and breakfast and all-inclusive reservations through December 20, 2023. If you're looking for more ways to save, Divi Resorts offers a cash reward program through Guestbook, a Divi Devotion Discount program, and trip insurance.

About Divi Resorts: The Caribbean vacation expert for over 50 years, Divi Resorts features a collection of seven premium resorts spanning the five stunning islands of Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. Divi Resorts offers the best price, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, a Divi Devotion Discount, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit http://www.diviresorts.com.

Sale Terms & Conditions:

Pay Over Time Program: For the pay over time program, all rates and any applicable fees are subject to the provider of the services.

