Founder Russ Makofsky Leads 10-Mile Walk Across NYC in Support of The Gift of Chess

10:00 AM EST Starting Point - George Washington Bridge (State Line Between NJ & New York )

Starting Point - (State Line Between NJ & ) Noon - Central Park Chess and Checkers House

2:00 PM EST - Washington Square Park

- Washington Square Park 4:00 PM EST - Walk The Brooklyn Bridge

Supporters are encouraged to join Russ along the way or organize independent walks in their own communities, both in NYC and across the globe. Participants are invited to share photos on Instagram using the hashtags @thegiftofchess and #thegiftofchess. Find out how to support Russ on his walk.

A Journey of Inspiration:

Five years ago, the world was introduced to Tanitoluwa Adewumi, a student who fled Nigeria and found himself living in an NYC homeless shelter. After just one year of being introduced to chess through The Gift of Chess program, Tanitoluwa won the NY State Primary Chess Championship. His story, which gained attention from Nicholas Kristoff of the NY Times, became a source of inspiration worldwide, highlighting the transformative power of opportunity.

The Gift of Chess' Impact:

Over the past two years, The Gift of Chess has donated 51,000 chess sets across Africa, reaching 25 countries with 1,000+ sets each. Their goal is to donate 1 million chess sets globally by 2030, with plans to distribute 41,000 sets in Panama to serve North, Central, South, and Latin America. The organization emphasizes the importance of providing greater access to education, human connectivity, and equality through chess.

Join the Movement:

Supporters are invited to join Russ Makofsky and The Gift of Chess in their mission by participating in the 10-mile walk or organizing walks in their communities. All funds raised will directly support the purchase and distribution of chess sets, with each set costing approximately $10. Additionally, each chess set comes with a QR code leading to The Gift of Chess app, available on both Apple and Android devices. Find out how you can Create your own Walk.

Final Thoughts:

Founder Russ Makofsky expresses gratitude to supporters and encourages widespread sharing of the initiative. With many lives to benefit in the years to come, The Gift of Chess remains committed to its mission of providing opportunities through the game of chess.

For more information and to show your support, please visit The Gift of Chess website.

