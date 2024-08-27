GelPro Presses Forward With Cetec ERP To Increase interdepartmental Visibility

Comfort floor mat manufacturer GelPro presses forward Cetec ERP, a web-based, full-suite ERP.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GelPro, a manufacturer of comfort floor mats, knew they needed a new ERP system. Although their previous provider - Netsuite - is a titan of tech, they weren't providing any visibility into WIP or finished goods on the inventory side, or insight into where the actual work order was in the process of the manufacturing process. "Netsuite was going to charge us another $60,000 a year just to add that onto our setup," Jennifer Bullock, CFO at GelPro, recalled ruefully. "With Cetec ERP, it's already built into the software."

Because they were no longer using Netsuite's web sales functionality, GelPro was expecting a decrease in their rates. "They came back with almost a 150% increase, and I'm not kidding you," said Bullock. "I started asking everybody, are we really all tied to this? Do we really need to be paying for this extremely expensive software - that by the way, doesn't even do everything we need it to do?"

ERP implementation is notoriously challenging. The risks run from the total dollar spend and potentially devastating soft costs of data conversion and custom business processes, to the implementation timeline itself. GelPro had little time to spare before they would be locked into another long, costly contract. The GelPro team felt relieved to connect with Cetec ERP, a full suite enterprise system that was transparent, sensitive, and practical regarding licensing costs.

It was also a change to work together on implementation with a responsive and supportive consulting team. "Everybody's super attentive. We know where we are. We feel comfortable, even given that it's a short time frame, that everybody's doing their part," shared Bullock. "No major stress points added to what we're already having to deal with."

"Previously, production planning was done in an Excel spreadsheet and was a painful process," shared Bullock. "That's gonna be a huge game changer for us." GelPro is already looking forward to the efficiency boosts they'll see with an ERP system truly designed for manufacturers. "I'm excited about it. I think most people are at the factory," said Bullock. "They're gonna feel it, especially when they get to start using it and seeing how much easier their life's gonna be."

ABOUT CETEC ERP:

Cetec ERP is disrupting a stagnant, high dollar industry that has resisted change for decades. Since 2015, and without any major marketing initiatives or venture capital funding, Cetec ERP has independently migrated hundreds of companies off legacy technology platforms like Oracle and NetSuite, saving companies hundreds of thousands of dollars, onto a new generation of lower cost ERP technology.

ABOUT GelPro:

Elevating comfort in the heart of your home, GelPro crafts the world's finest comfort floor mats. Utilizing a proprietary shock-absorbing gel, GelPro mats redefine kitchen time, blending style with functionality. Designed for your utmost comfort, every GelPro mat is meticulously crafted in our Texas factory, ensuring quality that stands the test of time.

