Global IoT Innovation Accelerates as Skylo and NTT's Transatel Form Strategic Partnership

Transatel customers will gain access to Skylo's NTN network, providing real-time two-way communications that seamlessly roam between satellite and cellular, ensuring that devices are always connected. This allows Transatel and its customers to be assured that they will always have coverage whenever they are under open sky. Whether it's enabling communication in remote agricultural regions, enhancing maritime operations, or providing connectivity for industrial applications, the partnership aims to expand Transatel's service offerings for its customers and address a wide range of use cases.

"We are excited to join forces with Transatel and combine our expertise to bring unparalleled connectivity solutions to a wider audience," said Tarun Gupta, Chief Product Officer at Skylo. "Our technology has the potential to revolutionize how people and businesses connect in areas where traditional networks face limitations. With Transatel's extensive customer reach and industry influence, we are confident that this partnership will create immense value for customers across the globe."

The collaboration between Skylo and Transatel is expected to usher in a new era of connectivity, where geographical barriers no longer hinder seamless communication and data exchange. Both companies are committed to bringing the benefits of advanced technology to a wider audience, driving digital transformation and unlocking new possibilities in various industries. The partnership will also empower individuals, businesses, and industries to stay connected, access critical data, and enable various applications, even in the most challenging environments.

About Skylo

Skylo Technologies is an NTN service provider based in Mountain View, CA, offering a service that allows cellular modems and devices to connect directly over existing satellites. Devices connected over satellite are managed and served by Skylo's commercial NTN vRAN, featuring a 3GPP standards-based cloud-native base station and core. Skylo works with existing satellite operators, terrestrial mobile network operators, and device makers to provide subscribers an anywhere, anytime connectivity solution that seamlessly roams between terrestrial and satellite networks. Skylo's focus is on enabling connected services for people outdoors and connected workflows for machines at work across critical industries such as agriculture, maritime, logistics, mining, and others, in addition to mass-market consumer devices. For more information, visit www.skylo.tech, contact [email protected], or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Transatel (subsidiary of NTT Ltd.)

Transatel is a global cellular connectivity services provider and a leading MVNO Enabler with more than 200 virtual mobile operators launched to date. Its worldwide 3G/4G/5G/LTE-M connectivity platform is leveraged by SMEs, as well as international enterprises such as Airbus, Stellantis, Worldline, and Jaguar Land-Rover. From Always-Connected PCs and tablets, to connected vehicles, aircraft, and industrial M2M applications, Transatel's smart SIM / eSIM securely connects millions of consumer and enterprise devices across the world. Transatel also provides global cellular data connectivity for international travelers and distributed workforce through its Ubigi eSIM solution. Visit www.transatel.com for more information.

