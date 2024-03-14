God's Grace Has No Limits, And Those Who Know It Seek To Proclaim His Glory

Xulon Press presents the personal memoirs of a five-time cancer survivor.
THOMPSON, Ill., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Marvin S. Ross shares his first-hand testimony of the power of faith in Call On God - The Story Of A Cancer Survivor: Where There Is Faith, There Is Hope($13.99, paperback, 9781662880520; $5.99, e-book, 9781662880537).
Ross promised God that if he survived his battle with cancer, he would write a book in His honor. This book is the fulfillment of that promise. It starts far before the cancer diagnosis, however, and follows each individual's need for support from family, friends, and prayer warriors throughout life's journey.
"From the streets of Chicago to a teen church, you can witness the transformation and encounters with God, and embracing divine love at just 14 1/2 years old," said Ross.
Marvin S. Ross attended Triton College, served 15 years as a public insurance adjuster, and 17 years as a custodian at Faith Baptist Church. He taught a class called "Healing the Loss" for those going through losing their possessions, and received many hours of continuing education. Ross and his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann, have traveled extensively and reside in Thomson, IL.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Call On God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
