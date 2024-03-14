God's Grace Has No Limits, And Those Who Know It Seek To Proclaim His Glory

From the streets of Chicago to a teen church, you can witness the transformation and encounters with God, and embracing divine love at just 14 1/2 years old Post this

"From the streets of Chicago to a teen church, you can witness the transformation and encounters with God, and embracing divine love at just 14 1/2 years old," said Ross.

Marvin S. Ross attended Triton College, served 15 years as a public insurance adjuster, and 17 years as a custodian at Faith Baptist Church. He taught a class called "Healing the Loss" for those going through losing their possessions, and received many hours of continuing education. Ross and his wife of 50 years, Mary Ann, have traveled extensively and reside in Thomson, IL.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Call On God is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Marvin S. Ross, Salem Author Services, 563-206-8056, [email protected], www.callongod.com

SOURCE Xulon Press