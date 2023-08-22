Greenberg Traurig Advises Walton Street Capital in Acquisition of USD $693 million Industrial Real Estate Portfolio

Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City and Chicago offices advised Walton Street Capital in the acquisition of a USD $693 million industrial real estate portfolio from the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, operated by Advance Real Estate.

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City and Chicago offices advised Walton Street Capital in the acquisition of a USD $693 million industrial real estate portfolio from the Public Sector Pension Investment Board, operated by Advance Real Estate.

With this acquisition, affiliates of Walton Street Capital now hold an industrial portfolio in Mexico of more than 22 million square feet of Class A industrial distributed across 133 buildings. The portfolio also includes land with potential to develop approximately 9 million square feet of additional premier industrial space. This represents a geographically diversified portfolio with a presence in 15 major industrial markets in México. This deal is one of the largest real estate transactions in Mexico this year.

Walton Street Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm based in Chicago, with 25+ years of experience managing real estate investments across all asset classes.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board is a Canadian government entity that manages the pension funds for the Canadian armed forces, reserve force, the public service sector, and the royal Canadian mounted police.

The Greenberg Traurig team representing Walton Street Capital was led by Real Estate Shareholders Antonio Diez de Bonilla in Mexico City and Benjamin Householder in Chicago. It also included Chicago Real Estate Shareholder Martin J. Lee and Mexico Real Estate Practice Associates Julio Sardina, Tony Centurion, Daniela Cobo Philippe Curuchet and Law Clerk Rodrigo Silva Herzog.

The Mexico City team also included Corporate Shareholder Gabriel Lozano, Banking and Finance Shareholder Miguel A. Moisés and Associates Ana Acosta and Solomon Rotstein; and Environmental Shareholder Erick Hernández and Associate Luis Akle; Civil and Commercial Litigation Practice Shareholder Alejandro Ostos and Antitrust Shareholder Miguel Flores and associate Rocio Olea.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 75 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, privacy, energy, administrative litigation, and banking practices in Mexico.

