Greenberg Traurig Again Earns 'Best Foreign Law Firm' Honor at Korea Law Firm Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Seoul office was named "Best Foreign Law Firm" by Asia Business Law Journal's Korea Law Firm Awards for the fourth consecutive year.

According to the publication, Greenberg Traurig was recognized among all law firms based on thorough research and collective opinions of experts best placed to evaluate them.

Greenberg Traurig's Korea Practice is a leader among international law firms, comprising over 30 Korean-speaking attorneys located in the firm's Seoul, Singapore, London, and U.S. offices. The practice is led by Richard A. Edlin, vice chair of the firm, and Chang Joo Kim, managing shareholder of the Seoul office, who combine for decades of experience advising Korean and international clients on both inbound and outbound matters. Greenberg Traurig's Korea Practice attorneys are fluent in both the Korean language and business culture, working on a range of cross-border matters including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, capital markets, private equity, venture capital, investment funds, project financing, energy and infrastructure, real estate, intellectual property, litigation, arbitration, regulatory, and immigration.

"This is unprecedented recognition based on truly independent research by the publication," Edlin said. "We have worked closely with clients in Korea for more than 20 years and have maintained our Seoul office for more than a dozen, and we truly appreciate earning this tremendous honor once again. We remain on a growth trajectory in the Asia-Pacific region, so it is gratifying to see our efforts recognized by Asia Business Law Journal."

"We are proud to have earned the trust and support of clients across the region, helping them achieve their crucial business goals," Kim added. "We feel truly gratified to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating that our clients continue to place their trust and support in us."

About Greenberg Traurig's Asia Practice: Greenberg Traurig provides legal services to companies across the Asia region, including North Asia (South Korea, Japan, Greater China, and Taiwan), Southeast Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam), and South Asia (India and Bangladesh), bridging diverse legal systems and cultures. We also advise U.S. and European companies engaging in transactions throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Our attorneys provide strategic advice and legal services in connection with mergers and acquisitions, financings and securitization activities, intellectual property, trade and governmental strategies, international dispute resolution, infrastructure and project development, and finance, export controls, and business immigration issues. The practice brings together attorneys from our Shanghai, Seoul, Singapore, and Tokyo offices along with numerous multilingual attorneys from across GT's global organization with experience handling client matters in Asia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has approximately 3,000 attorneys across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work.

