Greenberg Traurig Helps Client Win and Retain $80M SOCOM Enterprise Cyber Contract

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP successfully litigated a bid protest on behalf of Federal Information Services (FIS) and its teammates over a high value, high profile enterprise cybersecurity operations contract for the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), valued at nearly $80 million.

Following the successful bid protest, SOCOM fixed the errors highlighted by FIS's protest and awarded the contract to FIS. The original awardee filed a protest against FIS's new award, which Greenberg Traurig successfully defended against all allegations at the Government Accountability Office.

"This full-circle victory is extremely rare among bid protests, and is a testament to our firm's robust Government Contracts and Litigation capabilities," said Jeffery M. Chiow, co-chair of the Government Contracts Practice.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Chiow and included Eleanor M. Ross, Timothy McLister, and Shirin Afsous.

