Greenberg Traurig Named Litigation Leader, Distinguished in Litigation, and Litigation Standout in BTI Litigation Outlook 2024

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice has been named a Litigation Leader in Product Liability Litigation and Class Action Litigation Litigation Leader in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World."

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice has been named a Litigation Leader in Product Liability Litigation and Class Action Litigation in the "BTI Litigation Outlook 2024: Navigating Litigation Spending in the New Unpredictable World." This ranking represents the top 2% and top 3%, respectively, of firms in the practice area. In addition, the firm was recognized as Distinguished in Litigation in Complex Commercial Litigation (top 5% of firms), Commercial Litigation (top 5% of firms), and Employment Litigation (top 7% of firms); and as a Litigation Standout in Complex Employment Litigation (top 10% of firms) and Intellectual Property Litigation (top 11% of firms).

The BTI Litigation Outlook 2024 analysis is based on over 280 in-depth telephone interviews with a strategically designed group of top legal decision makers at large organizations with $1 billion or more in revenue. The 2024 study targets the thought leaders, innovative chief legal officers, and decision makers in the industries who spend the most on legal affairs.

About Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Litigation Practice includes a team of more than 700 attorneys. The firm's trial lawyers regularly appear in state and federal courts throughout the country, as well as in appellate courts and before international arbitration panels. They work closely with in-house counsel to develop a strategy that best fits a litigation cost and proficiency model appropriate to the client's unique needs and goals.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Steven Hamburgo, Greenberg Traurig, +1 305.579.0500, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig