Greenberg Traurig Reaches Milestone; Celebrates 20th Year in Texas

Greenberg Traurig, LLP is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Texas.

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Texas. The firm first entered the Texas market in 2003 with 16 attorneys in Dallas, and later expanded to Houston in 2005 and Austin in 2008.

"Having recognized the unique nature of Texas culture and business, Greenberg Traurig entered the market long before other firms were looking at the Lone Star State. This strategic move enabled us to build a full-service Texas firm from the ground up, integrating into the business market and political, charitable, and community organizations, while keeping our firm's inclusive culture at the forefront of our growth," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Greenberg Traurig Executive Chairman.

Today, the Texas offices include a diverse and robust team of approximately 160 attorneys. The offices play a pivotal role in firm's global platform, providing value to local, national, and international clients. Additionally, the Texas offices have fully encompassed the values of the firm by emphasizing the importance of community impact, pro bono, and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Our Texas offices are as multidimensional as Texas itself, continuously growing in conjunction with the state's dynamic and rapidly expanding economy. As the Texas legal market continues to expand, Greenberg Traurig stands ready to provide local insights while offering the heft of a global law firm to provide top-tier client services in Texas and beyond," said Demetrius G. McDaniel, firm senior vice president and co-leader of Texas regional operations.

A key player in the Texas market, Greenberg Traurig has counseled some of the most complex matters for a wide range of clients throughout the state. The firm's Texas attorneys serve clients from Fortune 500 companies to local startups across industries including health care, energy, intellectual property, real estate, financial services, public finance, government, technology, and more.

"Our success in Texas has been attained thanks in large part to the attorneys and staff that give their time and talent. Additionally, this level of success couldn't be reached without the support of community leaders and clients, who continue to influence our future," said Shari L. Heyen firm senior vice president and co-leader of Texas regional operations. "We are immensely grateful for those who have supported and nurtured our growth over the years, and we look forward to continuing our growth in the years ahead."

Throughout its 20-year history, Greenberg Traurig Texas has made a priority of giving back to the communities of the state. The firm's attorneys have contributed countless hours of pro bono legal work and provided leadership and service to numerous professional and community organizations. Greenberg Traurig will continue to celebrate its commitment to Texas with donations to community organizations in each of the Austin, Dallas, and Houston markets throughout 2024.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas: Texas is important to Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the firm's history. With approximately 160 Texas lawyers in Austin, Dallas, and Houston, Greenberg Traurig has deep roots in the Texas business, legal, and governmental communities. Greenberg Traurig Texas works with clients to address their interdisciplinary legal needs across the state utilizing the firm's global platform. The Texas attorneys are experienced in industries key to the state's future, including aviation, chemicals, construction, education, energy and natural resources, financial institutions, health care, hedge funds, hospitality, infrastructure, insurance, media, medical devices, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, real estate, retail, sports, technology and software, telecommunications, transportation, and video games and esports.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

