Greenberg Traurig's Jéan E. Wilson Elected to Paul C. Perkins Bar Association Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Orlando office Managing Shareholder and Chair of the firm's Orlando and Atlanta Public Finance Practices Jéan E. Wilson will be inducted into the Paul C. Perkins Bar Association Hall of Fame April 13 in Orlando.

The Paul C. Perkins Bar Association is a professional body committed to fostering the growth of African Americans in the law sector and advocating for diversity in leadership positions within the Central Florida community. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will recognize "the significant achievements of African American lawyers and judges whose lives and careers have positively impacted the Central Florida community," according to the organization.

Wilson is the Managing Shareholder of the Orlando office and Chair of the firm's Orlando and Atlanta Public Finance and Infrastructure Practices. He is an infrastructure finance attorney with a focus on disclosure and municipal securities issues, economic development, and public-private infrastructure projects. He has broad experience as bond counsel, disclosure counsel, underwriters' counsel, bank counsel, trustee's counsel, borrower's counsel, and purchasers' counsel in various types of tax-exempt and taxable financings, including housing, transportation, public utilities, general obligation, sales tax, revenue, and tourist development tax issues, as well as tax increment, industrial development, and downtown redevelopment financings.

