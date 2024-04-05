Greenberg Traurig's Whitney Mark Named SFNet '40 Under 40' Award Honoree

Whitney A. Mark, an associate in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, was named one of Secured Finance Network's (SFNet) "40 Under 40" Award honorees.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whitney A. Mark, an associate in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, was named one of Secured Finance Network's (SFNet) "40 Under 40" Award honorees.

According to SFNet, the award celebrates the achievements of young professionals in the secured finance industry—the professionals who exemplify excellence in their careers and who contribute to their communities as well. Honorees will be recognized during an award ceremony at the Plaza Hotel in New York City June 13.

Mark is a member of the firm's Corporate and Finance practices. She primarily represents domestic and foreign banks, sponsors, and borrowers in structuring, negotiating, and documenting revolving and term loan facilities, senior and subordinated debt transactions, cash flow and asset-backed financings, secured and unsecured lending, intercreditor arrangements, and acquisition financings.

