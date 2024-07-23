Grouper and American Legion Partner to Promote Social Connection and Health

"The American Legion's partnership with Grouper is instrumental in enhancing support for veterans and providing them with the resources and social connections they need to thrive," said Dean Kessel, American Legion's Chief Marketing Officer. Post this

American Legion members who are eligible for the activity benefit can use it to offset participation costs associated with their activities. American Legion members are then encouraged to remain active so they can receive ongoing benefits. This is a timely collaboration for American Legion, which has recently prioritized suicide prevention for its members through the Be The One campaign. Instead of focusing on the staggering number of veteran lives lost each day, veterans, caregivers and others are encouraged to "Be The One" to save the life of one veteran.

"The American Legion's partnership with Grouper is instrumental in enhancing support for veterans and providing them with the resources and social connections they need to thrive," said Dean Kessel, American Legion's Chief Marketing Officer. "We want to make it OK for veterans to ask for help, and one way we can do that is by building a community of support."

Legionnaires: Check Your Eligibility For Grouper!

American Legion members: to find out if you qualify for the activity benefit administered by Grouper and to join the social fitness movement, visit http://www.hellogrouper.com/al,

About Grouper:

Grouper partners with health plans that offer their members activity benefits. We help you connect to social activities that match your passions. As you stay socially active and participate in qualifying in-person activities with your group, we work with your health plan to support the cost of your membership dues and make other benefits available to you related to your social activity. For more information about Grouper, please visit https://hellogrouper.com.

About American Legion:

As America's largest veteran service organization, the American Legion strives to enhance the well-being of approximately 19 million veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

From local community service to advocacy on Capitol Hill, American Legion's success is a result of the selfless service of nearly two million members from 12,000 posts worldwide. For more information about the American Legion and how you can support veterans, please visit https://www.legion.org/.

