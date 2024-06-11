Grouper and Walk with a Doc Partner to Promote Social Connection and Health

"We believe walking is medicine, and our partnership with Grouper provides an incredible opportunity for our community to stay healthy and connected," said Dr. David Sabgir, Founder of Walk with a Doc. Post this

"Grouper is committed to bringing people together and encouraging them to stay active. Our partnership with Walk with a Doc reinforces that commitment," said Doug Wenners, Grouper's Chief Executive Officer. "Both organizations understand that social connection is about building high-quality relationships that enhance our lives. Together, we will encourage people to get outside and do what they love to do - walk."

Grouper supports Walk with a Doc members who are eligible for the activity benefit by helping to offset participation costs associated with their walking activities. Members are then encouraged to remain active through walking so they can receive ongoing activity benefits.

"We believe walking is medicine, and our partnership with Grouper provides an incredible opportunity for our community to stay healthy and connected," said Dr. David Sabgir, Founder of Walk with a Doc. "Collaborating with Grouper is a wonderful way to support Walk with a Doc's mission of inspiring communities through movement and conversation."

Check Your Eligibility & Join the Fun!

To find out if you qualify for the activity benefit administered by Grouper and to join the social fitness movement, visit GrouperGroups.com/wwad.

About Grouper:

Grouper partners with health plans that offer their members activity benefits, and we help members connect to social activities that match their passions. Grouper believes, and research has found, that joining and participating in clubs, associations and social groups has a positive impact on health. Stay active, stay connected and keep us updated on your social activity – we do the rest. For more information about Grouper: https://hellogrouper.com.

About Walk with a Doc:

Walk with a Doc inspires communities through movement and conversation with physician-led walking groups. Walk with a Doc's mission is to make health and hope accessible to everyone through a simple, sustainable solution for exercise, health education, and social connection. For more information about Walk with a Doc: https://walkwithadoc.org.

