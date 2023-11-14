HBCU Football Teams Selected for the First Annual Florida Beach Bowl

"This is an epic and historic moment," says Victor Robenson, CEO of Florida Beach Bowl. "We are thrilled to bring these top teams to South Florida, and to make waves and score big for the Fort Lauderdale area and all of the surrounding communities." Post this

"This is an epic and historic moment, says Victor Robenson, CEO of Florida Beach Bowl. "We are thrilled to bring these top teams to South Florida, and to make waves and score big for the Fort Lauderdale area and all of the surrounding communities."

Johnson C. Smith University (JCSU), representing the visiting team on game day, is a private Historically Black College and University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sitting at the highest point in the Queen City, JCSU has been a beacon of hope, intellectual capital, social justice and economic development since it was founded in 1867. "We are honored to take part in this historic event," said Maurice Flowers, JCSU's Head Coach. "It's a testament to the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our athletes. We are ready to bring our A-game to Fort Lauderdale."

Fort Valley State University (FVSU), representing the home team on game day, is rated Georgia's #1 public Historically Black College and University (HBCU) for the sixth year in a row, according to the U.S. News & World Report's 2024 annual college rankings. Located in Fort Valley, Georgia, the school boasts a tradition of excellence since its founding in 1895. "It's a privilege for me to be back here in South Florida. I left the University of Miami in January as the Senior Associate Athletic Director, for the opportunity to lead FVSU athletics department, and now we are a part of the inaugural Battle by the Beach Bowl" says Dr. Renae Myles Payne, athletic director of FVSU. "We see it as an opportunity not just to compete, but to be a part of history. Our student-athletes and fans are extremely excited to represent Fort Valley State University and the SIAC, on such a grand stage."

Purchase your tickets today at FloridaBeachBowl.com. The FVSU Wildcats, representing the SIAC Conference, is the home team; and the students and band section is 126. The JCSU Golden Bulls, representing the CIAA Conference, is the visiting team; and the students and band section is 110. Student ticket prices start at $15. General ticket prices range from $30 to $75. Group sales for 20 tickets or more, are to contact the Florida Beach Bowl office directly.

Current sponsors of the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl include: Amerant Bank, American Diabetes Association (ADA), City of Fort Lauderdale, Coach USA, Visit Lauderdale, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). Urban Edge Network is the Official Broadcast Partner.

About the Florida Beach Bowl

The Florida Beach Bowl game features the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) and the Fort Valley State Wildcats from the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC).

Be sure to follow, like and share the news and information about the Florida Beach Bowl on social media to stay up-to-date: Facebook, Instagram and Linked In @floridabeachbowl; and on X (formerly Twitter) @flbeachbowl.

The Florida Beach Bowl is more than just a football game; it is a celebration of excellence and culture. For more information, visit FloridaBeachBowl.com.

MEDIA NOTE: Virtual Press Conference

The Florida Beach Bowl (FBB) will conduct a virtual press conference on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 2 PM. Media will hear from the FBB leadership, and representatives from each of the selected teams. A media advisory with the registration link will be sent to media.

MEDIA NOTE: Florida Beach Bowl Media Credentials

All media outlets interested in providing in-person coverage of the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl can apply for credentials through the link below. We ask that you coordinate your coverage and complete one application per media outlet that is inclusive of all requests from your agency.

The deadline to apply for consideration is Friday, Nov. 27. Media who are unable to attend the Tuesday, Dec. 12 Media Day (time TBA) or the Wednesday, Dec. 13 game, will be able to access press conference video recordings through a Drop Box link that will be posted in the media section of the FloridaBeachBowl.com website.

For questions regarding media credentials and coverage, or to provide further support of a credential application, please contact Lisa Franson at [email protected].

CLICK HERE TO REQUEST FLORIDA BEACH BOWL MEDIA CREDENTIALS

Media Contact

Bernadette Morris, Sonshine Communications, 1 (305) 948-8063 201, [email protected], www.sonshine.com

SOURCE Florida Beach Bowl