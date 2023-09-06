Heartland Dental Case Study Shows 9x ROI for Offices Using Bola AI Solution

"The results of this Heartland Dental case study show exactly how our technology is revolutionizing dental care in offices across North America." Tweet this

Among the key findings were the following highlights:

Bola was quick and easy to set up. Offices that set up within 10 days all did over 100 periodontal charts with Bola during the course of the pilot period.

Dental offices recorded an average time savings of 18.5 minutes per hygienist per day. For offices with three hygienists, that averages out to one hour per day.

The percentage of hygienists who used another team member to record probing results decreased by 63%.

Return on investment was 9x, with a monthly return of $22,500 for a monthly cost of $2,500 .

for a monthly cost of . Practices recorded a total value of $36,000 per office in treatment revenue.

"The results of this Heartland Dental case study show exactly how our technology is revolutionizing dental care in offices across North America," said Rushi Ganmukhi, founder and CEO of Bola AI. "Our solution is built upon the two main goals of saving time and generating revenue. This case study proves our model is producing those results in a dramatic way."

Bola AI's Voice Perio system enables dental staff to seamlessly record periodontal data directly into client PMS and EHR systems in real time. Additionally, Clinical Notes allows for a fast, accurate voice transcription, freeing up dentists, hygienists and front-office staff to better serve the needs of patients.

In addition to opening up extra time for hygienists and others in the office, Bola AI's voice solution also piqued the interest of patients listening as their periodontal probe numbers were read out loud, generating further questions and increasing case acceptance for corrective treatment. According to the Heartland study, Bola AI was shown to boost practice revenue through increases in the diagnosis, case acceptance and treatment of periodontal disease.

"Using Bola Voice Perio in my private practice has increased SRP acceptance rate by 40%," said the business manager of an office participating in the case study. "The hygiene team have become power users and don't want to chart any other way. It's been great!"

"It really does make a difference with patient education," said one hygienist from the study. "They are engaged and curious about numbers."

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization providing nonclinical, administrative support services. Heartland Dental supports over 2,600 dentists in more than 1,600 dental offices throughout the U.S.

"We are thrilled to see how our technology is making a real-life difference in the offices currently using it," said Ganmukhi. "As this study makes clear, Bola provides a big benefit to dental practices, hygienists and patients."

As part of the Heartland-Bola relationship, a special discounted rate is available for all Heartland Dental offices to sign up for Bola's solution at this link: https://bola.ai/partners/heartland/. Other practices can learn more about Bola AI's cutting-edge technology and how it can save dental practices time and generate additional revenue by visiting bola.ai.

