Hexaware Dominates Whitelane Research 2024 BeLux IT Sourcing Study: A Triumph in Continued CSAT Excellence

Classified as exceptional performer in two categories: Application Services and General Satisfaction

BRUSSELS, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware, a leading global provider of IT solutions, has once again demonstrated its commitment to excellence by retaining top positions in the prestigious 2024 IT Sourcing Study BeLux. Conducted by Whitelane Research, the study evaluates various aspects of IT service providers in the BeLux (Belgium and Luxembourg) region, and Hexaware's consistent performance is a testament to its dedication to client satisfaction and innovation.

The report classified Hexaware as an exceptional performer in Application Services and General Satisfaction. Hexaware ranked third in General Satisfaction in the BeLux region with a high score of 83% and second in Application Services, demonstrating the company's commitment to providing quality services to its clients. Further, it secured the third rank in Financial Services and was placed fourth in Account Management Quality. The other areas where Hexaware remained in the top 10 include Service Delivery Quality and Transformative Innovation.

The 2024 BeLux IT Sourcing Study represents the largest survey to date. With close to 300 participants from the region's leading IT-spending organizations, this year's report provides insights on the top-performing IT service providers and cloud platform providers, with over 750 unique IT sourcing relationships and more than 800 cloud platform relationships evaluated.

This achievement underscores Hexaware's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value and innovation to its clients in the BeLux region. By consistently exceeding expectations and focusing on customer-centric solutions, Hexaware has established itself as a trusted partner for organizations seeking reliable IT services.

Amrinder Singh, Hexaware's Corporate Vice President & Head – EMEA & APAC Operations, said, "These rankings reaffirm our dedication to providing unparalleled service and driving innovation in the IT industry. We are immensely proud of our team's efforts and grateful for the trust our clients place in us."

"Hexaware's continued success in securing top positions in the 2024 IT Sourcing Study BeLux is the result of their unwavering commitment to client satisfaction and innovation. Their ability to consistently deliver exceptional results underscores their position as a trusted leader in the IT services industry," said Jef Loos, Head of Research Europe, Whitelane Research. Hexaware's continued success in the 2024 IT Sourcing Study BeLux highlights its deep industry expertise, innovative capabilities, and unwavering commitment to excellence. As organizations in the BeLux region navigate complex digital challenges, Hexaware remains committed to empowering them with transformative IT solutions.

To learn more about Whitelane's European study - Click Here

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 28,300 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 45+ ofﬁces in 16 countries, we empower enterprises across the world to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, modernize, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg