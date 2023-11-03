Houston Personal Injury and Criminal Defense Law Firm Relaunches $1000 Scholarship Program

The objective of the Aspire Higher Scholarship is to provide financial assistance to college students, helping them to afford the opportunity to graduate from college and pursue their dreams.

HOUSTON, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hatton Law Firm PLLC is thrilled to announce the relaunch of its Aspire Higher Scholarship. This scholarship, which runs each semester, is currently accepting applications for the Spring 2024 semester. At a value of $1000, the Hatton Law Firm aims to continue awarding deserving undergraduate or graduate college students for years to come.

The objective of the Aspire Higher Scholarship is to provide financial assistance to college students, helping them to afford the opportunity to graduate from college and pursue their dreams. As a firm that helps advocate for the injured and those accused of crimes, the firm hopes that this scholarship helps a student to jumpstart their career and professional life by assisting them in pursuing a foundational college education.

The winner of the Aspire Higher Scholarship for the Spring 2024 semester will be announced in May 2024, with applications due by April 8, 2024. Applicants have been asked to respond to the prompt, "What do you aspire to be? How do you plan to use your college degree to further your career and achieve your life goals?" in an essay of 500 words or less. Applicants will then be evaluated on their response and their financial need.

Eligible college students can view the complete requirements and submit their application for the Spring 2024 semester by visiting: https://www.thehattonlawfirm.com/scholarship

About The Hatton Law Firm PLLC

The Hatton Law Firm PLLC is a law firm based in Houston, Texas. The firm focuses on personal injury and criminal law. The firm believes injured persons and those accused of crimes deserve aggressive, focused, and detail-oriented legal representation.

To learn more about The Hatton Law Firm PLLC, please visit: https://www.thehattonlawfirm.com/

