I4I Academy Updated API 570 Online Piping Inspector Training Course.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- I4I Academy is excited to introduce the latest version of its API 570 Online Piping Inspector Training Course, a forward-thinking program poised to transform the educational journey for petroleum industry professionals. This advanced course harnesses the power of a state-of-the-art platform, incorporating integrated video sessions, interactive flashcards, quizzes, final exams, and industry-recognized certifications.