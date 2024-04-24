Improving Patient Recruitment Through Enhanced Data Visibility, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Competition for patients across trials is rising, tight recruitment and enrollment timelines add pressure and patient expectations are evolving and growing. Post this

The goal: So how can data visibility be enhanced? And how does that ultimately improve patient recruitment for sponsors, for sites, and, most importantly, for patients?

What attendees will learn during this webinar:

How supply chain management principles can apply to aspects of patient recruitment to improve the core process. While, of course, patients are not products or services, these principles can help solve existing processes that are fragmented and overly expensive.

The expert speaker will provide an overview of how these principles can directly apply to certain areas of patient recruitment. These principles encompass understanding and meeting patient needs, collaborating with the right partners, optimizing both processes and services and determining how to identify and adapt to changing recruitment needs.

They will discuss the big challenge when it comes to deploying supply chain management principles: integration and visibility. On a single trial, there are usually multiple site and sponsor interfaces, breaking up the flow of recruitment information and insights. These disparate systems, as well as the need to maintain patient confidentiality, contribute to that lack of sufficient visibility for the sponsor.

Lastly, they will showcase how increasing visibility across patient recruitment processes and progress increases recruitment rates while reducing extra costs and resource needs. For example, one of the sponsors in particular was able to increase patient recruitment rates by 20 percent when they implemented supply chain management principles in their patient recruitment plan.

Register for this webinar to gain insights into how supply chain management principles can be quickly applied to patient recruitment processes across clinical trials.

Join John Murray-Pryce, PhD, Independent Life Sciences Consultant, Ecton Associates Ltd, for the live webinar on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 9am EDT (3pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Improving Patient Recruitment Through Enhanced Data Visibility.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks