IncreMedical Therapy Solutions Expands Footprint with Partnership with Interstate Rehab

"Our vision has been to bridge the technological gap between health care plans, providers and employers, and patients. We are delighted that this partnership will allow us to continue this vision..." - Greg Cooper, Managing Partner of IncreMedical

Interstate Rehab patients will continue to receive the same high-quality care from the same familiar faces they know and trust. However, the clinical team will now have access to IncreMedical's parent company, Confluent Health, and their established ecosystem of management services as well as education and musculoskeletal health resources. Support services include efficient community outreach, digital innovations, value-based care pathway models, and marketing and finance tools. Resources include best-in-brand physical therapy partnerships, such as the PTPN network, continuing education programs and staff development opportunities with Evidence in Motion, a nationally recognized residency, fellowship, and certification education provider in physical and occupational therapy programs and Fit For Work, the leading provider of employee safety.

"Since opening our virtual doors, our vision has been to bridge the technological gap between health care plans, providers and employers, and patients," said Greg Cooper, Managing Partner of IncreMedical. "We are delighted that this partnership will allow us to continue this vision but now with further hospital expansion on the west coast."

Confluent Health's President and CEO, Larry Benz, PT, DPT, OCS, MBA, MAPP, FAPTA, also states, "We are proud to partner with IncreMedical and are excited to welcome Interstate Rehab into the Confluent Health family. Jim's team is made up of pre-eminent leaders in their respective fields, and bringing in Interstate Rehab is going to add significant value as we grow together. Our partnership has endless possibilities."

About IncreMedical Therapy Solutions: IncreMedical Therapy Solutions (IncreMedical) provides post-acute management services for Accountable Care Organizations, Hospitals, and Physician Practices to include physical therapy, risk stratification and patient engagement strategies with a focus on preventable hospital re-admissions.

About Confluent Health: Confluent Health is a family of physical and occupational therapy companies. We are transforming healthcare by strengthening private practices, developing highly effective clinicians, innovating new services and technology to improve the quality of care for patients, and lowering costs via more effective treatment, workplace wellness, and injury prevention. For more information, visit goconfluent.com or find us on Facebook at @confluenthealth.

