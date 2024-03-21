InnoLight Announced Co-Founding LPO MSA and Introducing Industry Leading LPO Solutions

InnoLight Technology, the global leading optical connectivity solutions provider, announced today that it joined other industry leaders to co-found LPO (Linear Pluggable Optics) MSA, and also introduced a range of industry leading LPO product solutions.
SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnoLight Technology, the global leading optical connectivity solutions provider, announced today that it joined other industry leaders to co-found LPO (Linear Pluggable Optics) MSA, and also introduced a range of industry leading LPO product solutions.
"With escalating scale of generative AI compute, high bandwidth optical connectivity with low power and low latency are required. InnoLight is pleased to announce co-founding of LPO MSA with other industry leaders, and promote low power, low latency LPO solutions with enhanced inter-operability to speed up industry adoption of this new technology. We are also introducing a range of 800G/ 1.6Tbps and optical PCIe LPO solutions to support accelerated computing networking applications" said Osa Mok, CMO of InnoLight.
At OFC 2024, InnoLight will introduce and demonstrate several industry leading LPO solutions and show case our LPO product solutions at booth # 2625
- Live demo of 1.6T-LPO-DR8 Module, based on silicon photonics with excellent 200G PAM4 performance
- Live demo of 800G-LPO-2xDR4 OSFP with Arista 51.2Tbps switch, inter-op wih DSP retimed 800G-2xDR4 OSFP
- Live demo of PCIe LPO with Alphawave PCIe Gen. 6 ASIC EVK.
- Joint demo of 800G-LPO-2xDR4 and 800G-LPO-2xFR4 MSFP OSFP with MACOM, booth # 3025
In addition, InnoLight will present "Optical connectivity solutions for AGI" at Market Watch panel II: "Inside the data center focused on AI/ML" on Tuesday, 12:30-2pm, March 26, 2024, LPO solutions will be one of the highlights.
About InnoLight
InnoLight is a world leader in providing high-speed optical solutions for optical networking, especially for AI and Data Center applications, with global footprints in California, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Suzhou China. For more information, please visit www.innolight.com.
For LPO-MSA, please visit www.LPO-MSA.org.
Media Contact
Rang-Chen (Ryan) Yu, InnoLight Technology, 1 4083078078, [email protected], www.InnoLight.com
SOURCE InnoLight Technology
Share this article