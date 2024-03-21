InnoLight Announced Co-Founding LPO MSA and Introducing Industry Leading LPO Solutions

InnoLight is pleased to announce co-founding of LPO MSA, and introducing a range of 800G/1.6Tbps LPO and optical PCIe LPO solutions to support generative AI accelerated computing networking and memory expansion applications Post this

At OFC 2024, InnoLight will introduce and demonstrate several industry leading LPO solutions and show case our LPO product solutions at booth # 2625

Live demo of 1.6T-LPO-DR8 Module, based on silicon photonics with excellent 200G PAM4 performance

Live demo of 800G-LPO-2xDR4 OSFP with Arista 51.2Tbps switch, inter-op wih DSP retimed 800G-2xDR4 OSFP

Live demo of PCIe LPO with Alphawave PCIe Gen. 6 ASIC EVK.

Joint demo of 800G-LPO-2xDR4 and 800G-LPO-2xFR4 MSFP OSFP with MACOM, booth # 3025

In addition, InnoLight will present "Optical connectivity solutions for AGI" at Market Watch panel II: "Inside the data center focused on AI/ML" on Tuesday, 12:30-2pm, March 26, 2024, LPO solutions will be one of the highlights.

About InnoLight

InnoLight is a world leader in providing high-speed optical solutions for optical networking, especially for AI and Data Center applications, with global footprints in California, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, and Suzhou China. For more information, please visit www.innolight.com.

For LPO-MSA, please visit www.LPO-MSA.org.

Media Contact

