Innovative Health Partners with NotiSphere to Reduce Impact of Device Recalls and Supply Disruptions

The NotiSphere platform allows the company to quickly and efficiently disseminate important information about device recalls or design changes that impact the supply of reprocessed devices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Innovative Health, Inc. today announced that the company has entered into an agreement with NotiSphere to provide its hospital customers with effective communication about backorders, product recalls, original manufacturer design changes, and other market events with the potential to impact the hospital's supply of reprocessed devices. In doing so, the company is helping to reduce the impact of disruptions in device supply, ensuring continued and reliable patient access to life-saving cardiology procedures.

Innovative Health's cardiology-focused single-use device reprocessing program has revolutionized the practice of reprocessing with a barrier-breaking reprocessing technology development program that has resulted in FDA clearances for cardiology devices that were previously thought of as non-reprocessable. This has created a service offering unmatched in the industry in terms of device cost reductions and reductions in CO2 emissions.

A constant, predictable supply of reprocessed devices can be impacted by original manufacturer design changes and recalls that limit the supply of reprocessed devices or delays the reprocessing process. NotiSphere offers an innovative digital platform that directly connects medical device suppliers, such as Innovative Health, and healthcare organizations, enabling direct communication and management of medical device recalls and market events in real-time.

"NotiSphere's platform solves an important problem for us," said Rick Ferreira, CEO at Innovative Health. "Our customers don't want to log into hundreds of platforms to see their supply situation. The NotiSphere platform enables efficient dissemination of critical supply information from all their suppliers. At the same time, our hospital customers need to know market events that impact reprocessed product supplies, as they depend on the savings they provide."

NotiSphere enables focused communication, directly to those who need to know. Efficient communication through the platform shortens the time it takes to execute recalls, reduces the number of alerts received by an organization, and improves efficiency in managing the market disruption event, allowing providers to focus on patient safety rather than administrative processes.

"Innovative Health and other circular suppliers in healthcare are uniquely vulnerable to recalls and other external events that restrict the company's ability to collect and return reprocessed products to their partner hospitals," said Guillermo Ramas, CEO at NotiSphere. "Innovative Health again shows its industry leadership in prioritizing implementation of an efficient solution to this process, and we are thrilled to partner with Innovative Health to address their unique supply disruption situation through efficient communication."

About NotiSphere

NotiSphere establishes direct connections between medical device suppliers and healthcare organizations, facilitating seamless communication and real-time management of a wide spectrum of medical device supply disruptions. Our vision is to transform how the healthcare industry manages supply chain challenges, significantly reducing processing times, cutting costs for medical device suppliers, and ushering in a new era of sustainability by minimizing the environmental impact of traditional industry processes.

About Innovative Health

Innovative Health is an advanced medical device reprocessing company that offers smarter utilization of medical devices in hospitals' cardiology and electrophysiology programs.

