INOVIA US and Tellus Ecolution Introduce Glassfer, the Gold Standard in Architectural Glass, to New York and New Jersey Through New Strategic Partnership

Glassfer's renowned technology — trusted in the Louvre, Dior showrooms, and major international airports — is now available to developers and builders across the Northeast.

CONGERS, N.Y., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INOVIA US, a leader in architectural glass innovation, announced today an exclusive partnership with Tellus Ecolution to distribute Glassfer products throughout New York and New Jersey. This strategic collaboration will provide developers, architects, and construction material distributors access to one of the most advanced glass solutions available for modern design and construction needs.

Glassfer, backed by over 70 years of glass processing expertise, has contributed to some of the world's most iconic architectural projects — including the Louvre Museum, Heathrow and Doha airports, Tokyo's Shiodome City Center, and Dior showrooms across Europe. As a true pioneer in glass technology, Glassfer blends strength, flexibility, and aesthetic excellence to meet the most demanding architectural and performance standards. Its versatility makes it ideal for both residential and commercial projects, from single-family homes to major skyscrapers — providing developers and builders with a dynamic material that performs across a full range of construction scales.

While INOVIA US's exclusive distribution focuses on Glassfer, this new partnership also brings broader awareness to Tellus Ecolution's full hub of sustainable and wellness-driven building materials, including Isotex, Europe's market leader in wood-cement blocks and floor slabs. Isotex offers exceptional fire resistance up to 120 minutes for blocks without casting; additional 4-6 hours for walls with casting; and 240 minutes for floor slabs. In addition, they offer anti-seismic durability, weather resistance, and energy efficiency — features increasingly demanded by today's construction professionals. Tellus Ecolution's portfolio also includes other certified innovations that promote building health, inhabitant wellness, and environmental consciousness, supporting responsible building practices from envelope to interior.

"At Tellus Ecolution, we believe that creating healthier spaces for people simultaneously strengthens the well-being of entire communities," said Daniel Ferreira, Founder of Tellus Ecolution. "Our partnership with INOVIA US ensures that Glassfer — a standard-bearer in glass technology — is now available to Northeast developers, while introducing a broader ecosystem of sustainable, accessible, and affordable building solutions to the industry."

"At INOVIA US, we are passionate about sourcing and delivering the finest, most innovative materials for the architectural and construction industries. Glassfer represents the future of glass technology, offering unmatched strength, flexibility, and design possibilities for projects of every scale," said Jacob Herskovits, INOVIA US Chief Development Office. "Glassfer is a material that transcends traditional applications — from private residences to iconic skyscrapers. Our collaboration with Tellus Ecolution is about giving the Northeast construction community the tools they need to achieve superior quality, sustainability, and architectural excellence," he adds.

Together, INOVIA US and Tellus Ecolution are empowering construction professionals to meet the evolving demands of urban development — delivering resilient, high-performance materials that align with the future of sustainable, wellness-focused building.

To learn more about Glassfer, Isotex, and Tellus Ecolution's full range of solutions, please contact [email protected]

About Tellus Ecolution

Tellus Ecolution specializes in sustainable, wellness-driven construction technologies that support environmental responsibility, building health, and inhabitant well-being. Offering a curated hub of certified, industry-leading solutions — including European leaders like Isotex — Tellus empowers the construction sector to build stronger, safer, and healthier spaces for the future.

About Inovia US

Inovia US is a premier architectural glass solutions provider, pushing the boundaries of design, technology, and innovation. With a full-service approach — spanning pre-planning, engineering, fabrication, and installation — Inovia US partners with visionary developers, architects, and builders to realize bold, transformative projects across the Northeast and beyond.

About Glassfer

Glassfer is an Italian company specializing in advanced glass processing technologies, with over 70 years of experience in the industry. Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Erba, Como, Italy, Glassfer has established a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and innovation. In its mission to improve the efficiency, customization and aesthetic quality of spaces, Glassfer has created an impressive array of glass types and pioneered bespoke technical approaches to meet the evolving demands of modern architecture and design. Glassfer has contributed to landmark projects worldwide such as the Louvre in Paris, Heathrow Airport in London, Doha Airport in Qatar, the Shiodome Tower in Tokyo and luxury showrooms for Christian Dior.

