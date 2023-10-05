Intelligent.com Survey Finds 8 in 10 Educational Institutions Will Use AI in Admissions by 2024

"Most institutions are now using or intend to use AI to evaluate students' applications including essays, transcripts, and recommendations," says Gayeski. "But if you think that before AI existed seasoned admissions experts or professors carefully read and considered each application, you're wrong." Tweet this

"As this survey points out, most institutions are now using or intend to use AI to evaluate students' applications including essays, transcripts, and recommendations," says Professor and Higher Education Advisor, Diane Gayeski. "But if you think that before AI existed, seasoned admissions experts or professors carefully read and considered each application, you're wrong. Most institutions get thousands of applications, and they are often quickly reviewed and scored by temporary workers who use scoring tools provided to them by the admission office."

Of respondents whose schools currently use AI in admissions, 73 percent say AI is used to 'review letters of recommendation,' 71 percent say to 'review transcripts,' and 61 percent say to 'communicate with applicants.' Likewise, among respondents whose schools plan to implement AI in admissions, 63 percent say AI will be used to 'review transcripts,' 55 percent say to 'review letters of recommendation,' and 54 percent say to 'communicate with applicants.'

Additionally, of respondents whose schools currently or plan to use AI in admissions, their top reasons for doing so include increasing efficiency, making more informed decisions, and decreasing bias. Despite the majority belief that AI can reduce bias in admissions, 65 percent of all respondents are 'somewhat' or 'very concerned' about the ethical implications of AI.

This survey was commissioned by Intelligent.com and conducted online by the survey platform Pollfish. It was launched on September 6, 2023, and 399 respondents completed the full survey. To qualify for the survey, all participants had to be aged 25 or older, be employed for wages in the education sector, and have a household income of at least $50,000 per year. Respondents were then screened to include only those employed at a private high school or in higher education and who self-reported that they were very knowledgeable about their schools' admissions practices. To view the complete report, please visit: https://www.intelligent.com/8-in-10-colleges-will-use-ai-in-admissions-by-2024/

ABOUT INTELLIGENT.COM

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.

Media Contact

Intelligent.com, Intelligent.com, (800) 203-5102, [email protected], Intelligent.com

SOURCE Intelligent.com