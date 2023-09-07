Introspect Technology Announces the World's First MIPI D-PHY v3.5 Generator

Not only is the SV5C-DPTX MIPI D-PHY Generator capable of performing protocol testing based on embedded clock signaling and forwarded-clock signaling, but it is also able to provide complete physical layer characterization and conformance testing. Tweet this

"It is encouraging to see this support for the latest version of MIPI-D-PHY and key new features such as the optional embedded clock mode," said Sanjiv Desai, chair of the MIPI Alliance. "We appreciate Introspect Technology's active involvement with MIPI over the past decade and look forward to their continued innovation in tools that strengthen our ecosystem."

With the optional embedded clock mode, a 128b-132b data encoding scheme is used on the data lanes, from which a clock can be recovered on the receiver side, removing the need for a dedicated clock lane. Additionally, this latest version of the D-PHY℠ specification runs at 9 Gbps and 11 Gbps for its short channel, which enables the latest ultra-high-definition displays and beyond. In true Introspect Technology fashion, the SV5C-DPTX MIPI D-PHY Generator exceeds these rates, thus offering product engineers the ability to truly stress their receiver designs and characterize them beyond the rated specifications. Additionally, switching between embedded clock mode and forwarded clock mode happens in software and is instantaneous – a true enabler for fast testing and data collection during characterization or high-volume yield ramps.

About MIPI Alliance®

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the organization has over 375 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit http://www.mipi.org.

About Introspect Technology

Founded in 2012, Introspect Technology designs and manufactures innovative test and measurement equipment for high-speed digital applications. Whether it is the next augmented reality headset or the level-4 autonomy engine in a mobility solution, these award-winning tools are used to develop, test, and manufacture next-generation products. In short, Introspect Technology helps the leading global technology companies make tomorrow's technology today's possibility.

