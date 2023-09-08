Inxeption to attend RE+ conference in Las Vegas to showcase significant product breakthroughs

Inxeption's marketplace has made buying clean energy products easy.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At booth #6332 at the RE+ Conference in Las Vegas from September 11th to the 14th, Inxeption will unveil the latest product innovations across its industrial e-Commerce software and digital marketplace offerings.

Sign up for a free Inxeption Account account during the event to be entered in a drawing to win four tickets to Disney World. Other prizes such as a Porsche 911 and football championship tickets will be part of separate contests where purchases are required; ask an Inxeption representative at the show how to enter.

Inxeption's marketplace has made buying clean energy products easy. Industrial buyers often navigate a maze of catalogs, in-person visits, and long phone calls with sales representatives to procure the items they need. Traditional, analog procurement is time-consuming, prone to errors, and lacks transparency in pricing and product availability. Now, with Inxeption's comprehensive digital platform, buyers can easily search, compare, and purchase from a wide range of manufacturers at the best prices.

The next generation of Inxeption software, Managed Store, has reimagined how clean energy manufacturers manage sales channels and acquire new customers. Traditionally, manufacturers reached new customers through a mix of physical trade shows, intermediaries, distribution partnerships, and print advertising campaigns. This approach often demanded significant resources in terms of time, money, and manpower, with no guaranteed reach or engagement. Inxeption challenges the traditional model with purpose-built technology that streamlines the customer acquisition process and simplifies complex industrial transactions.

Next week, Inxeption will launch a revolutionary lead generation and sourcing tool for manufacturing, services, and technology companies in the clean energy space. Visit booth #6332 to find out more about how you can receive 50% off your first year when you sign up for this new tool.

Inxeption is the industrial e-Commerce company. We enable businesses to sell their products and services online through our Managed Store e-Commerce software and the Inxeption Marketplace.

