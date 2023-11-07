IT Solutions Consulting Completes Acquisition of Spade Technology Group, New England-based IT Service Provider

"This partnership will continue to pave the way for an incredibly bright future for current and future employees and clients." Post this

"We're thrilled to welcome Spade Technology into the IT Solutions Team," shared IT Solutions' CEO, Garrett Graney. "This acquisition is a major step in our ongoing journey to reach beyond the mid-Atlantic region while advancing our commitment to delivering top-tier services. As IT Solutions and Spade share similar values, operational excellence, and an unwavering dedication to client success, this partnership will continue to pave the way for an incredibly bright future for current and future employees and clients. Together, we are well-equipped to serve businesses across North America as their trusted IT provider."

"Like IT Solutions, Spade is committed to delivering long-lasting IT solutions that empower our clients to achieve their business objectives and enjoy complete peace of mind," commented Myles Keough, CEO of Spade Technology. "Since 2001, we have strived to offer New England businesses the same kind of IT services they'd expect from a large-scale enterprise, so we're looking forward to doing that alongside IT Solutions. Our partnership with IT Solutions is an exciting journey that will continue to create new opportunities for our valued clients and dedicated employees."

IT Solutions' most recent acquisition is a strategic move in line with the national trend of consolidation within the Managed Service Provider (MSP) landscape. By combining core competencies and expertise, MSPs are proactively addressing the rising cybersecurity threats, supporting business scalability, and providing enhanced outcomes for clients navigating increasingly competitive markets.

IT Solutions intends to continue pursuing well-positioned MSPs across the country as it expands its national footprint. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

About Spade Technology

Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Spade Technology reduces the overall technology burden on small to medium-sized businesses in New England while helping them leverage technology to increase revenue, reduce overhead, and maximize profit, all at a predictable annual cost. Spade's proactive approach and industry-leading customer service ensure that businesses have the tools they need to achieve their goals. Visit https://www.spadetechnology.com to learn more.

About IT Solutions

IT Solutions (ITS) is a leading managed services provider focusing on proactive and strategic support for small to mid-market businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, ITS partners with clients to align technology with business goals, secure data and networks, and improve processes through tailored, innovative solutions. In addition to providing comprehensive managed IT services, ITS offers cybersecurity, cloud, custom application development, and business intelligence services. Visit www.itsolutions-inc.com to learn more.

