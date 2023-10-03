J. Lohr Touching Lives Initiative Honors 15th Anniversary, Surpassing $1 Million in Support

Continued Partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® Funds Over 8,000 Mammograms and Early Detection Services

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines, a family-owned and operated winery, announces the fifteenth anniversary of its Touching Lives initiative in partnership with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF). For every bottle sold of J. Lohr Carol's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, a donation of $3 benefits NBCF's breast cancer education and early detection programs to encourage timely diagnosis, treatment, and support. Through this initiative, J. Lohr and its trade and distributor partners have recently surpassed $1 million in support and have proudly funded more than 8,000 mammograms for women in need.

Named for beloved family matriarch Carol Waldorf Lohr, Carol's Vineyard is a picturesque 34-acre estate in northern St. Helena, Napa Valley. Founder Jerry Lohr bought the parcel in 1984 after tasting wines grown there and realizing the exceptional fruit quality. After Carol's untimely passing in 2008 due to complications from breast cancer, the Lohr family took action to commemorate Carol's influence on the family and the business and create awareness of the importance of early detection. With its clay and loam soils, Bordeaux-like climate, and sustainable farming practices, Carol's Vineyard produces a luxury-quality Cabernet that consistently earns 90+ scores and is the cornerstone of J. Lohr Touching Lives.

"What began as a campaign to provide 500 mammograms in our debut year has blossomed into an initiative that our key trade partners and distributors spotlight annually," said J. Lohr Co-owner and Chief Brand Officer Cynthia Lohr. "Brothers Steve and Lawrence, our father Jerry, and I are deeply humbled by the vision and impact of these partners, many of whom have been touched by breast cancer. The leadership of the Hails and NBCF team has been transformative for women and their families facing breast cancer because they intimately understand the journey. Founder and CEO Janelle Hail is a 32-year breast cancer survivor and never wavers in her passion for helping women now with the resources NBCF and its partners and affiliates provide."

"Every day, more than 700 women in the U.S. are diagnosed with breast cancer, and many face barriers to equal access to quality care," said NBCF Founder and CEO Janelle Hail. "This is a staggering figure, and with it comes a great need for information and care throughout their journey with breast cancer. We know that long-term partners like J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines are helping keep NBCF's mission alive all year, not just in October, and we are grateful."

Since 2009, this heartfelt partnership has provided extensive support and services in breast cancer preventive care and aid to those actively facing treatment. J. Lohr has continued expanding its impact and support through Patient Navigation programs and HOPE Kit initiatives - offering a tangible way to show compassion for women undergoing breast cancer treatment by providing comforting items and encouraging gifts to these women in need.

Founder Jerry Lohr, second-generation co-owners and executives Steve, Cynthia, and Lawrence Lohr, and the extended J. Lohr family of colleagues are deeply dedicated to this effort and encourage everyone to get involved. In this banner year, J. Lohr Carol's Cabernet Sauvignon continues to be featured at industry and consumer tastings and joins other small-lot production wines from the J. Lohr Vineyard Series at winemaker dinners nationwide. October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and J. Lohr will collaborate with NBCF for timely and actionable social media posts. Members of the Lohr family will host a special 15-year retrospective virtual event with the Hail family and members of the NBCF team in December.

Throughout the year, three easy ways to contribute include:

Purchasing a bottle of J. Lohr Carol's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Attending a J. Lohr Touching Lives winemaker dinner

Donating directly to NBCF

Additional details and events can be found at jlohr.com/touchinglives.

About J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines

Founded forty-nine years ago by Jerry Lohr and still family-owned and operated today, J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines grows, produces, and bottles a full line of internationally recognized wines from its more than 4,000 acres of Certified California Sustainable estate vineyards in Monterey County's Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands appellations, Paso Robles, and St. Helena in Napa Valley. Offering an expressive range of styles that showcase its estate fruit, J. Lohr crafts eight tiers of award-winning wines: J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, J. Lohr Cuvée Series, J. Lohr Vineyard Series, J. Lohr Gesture, J. Lohr Pure Paso® Proprietary Red Wine, J. Lohr Estates, J. Lohr Monterey Roots, and ARIEL Vineyards. The company's online home is jlohr.com.

Media Contact

Gabby French, Colangelo & Partners, 916-892-9866, [email protected], https://www.colangelopr.com/

SOURCE J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines