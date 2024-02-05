JB Yowell to Shine in Gemelli Films' "Christmas at the Interlaken" - A Blend of Holiday Cheer, Comedy, and Mystery

"It's going to be Christmas, comedy, and a little bit of mystery and cheese thrown in. It'll be fun," - Candice Cain Post this

The Interlaken Inn and Restaurant, owned and operated by Casey LaPoint and Justin Daw, serves as the perfect setting for this festive tale. Daw expressed his enthusiasm about having their establishment featured in the film, stating, "For somebody to come in here and want to put it on film, that's awesome. It's such a compliment."

Leading the cast is JB Yowell, a seasoned business owner who transitioned from the oil industry to become an accomplished actor. This marks Yowell's first lead role, showcasing his dedication to the craft. "I've learned years ago that you have to obsess over your passions and deep dive into them to be successful. That's what I did in the oil business, and that is the same spirit I embody in the acting world," Yowell stated.

Joining Yowell in this cinematic journey are talented actors Valynn Michelle Turkovich, Gilly Caulo, Troy Robert Escoda, Tom Moynahan, Carly Bondár, Jenna Gilmer, Adrienne Cote, John Romanski, Kenney Myers, Caryn Richman, Kera O'Bryon, and Mayla Howell. The diverse and accomplished cast promises to bring a range of characters to life, adding depth and charm to the film.

Gemelli Films CEO Candice Cain's unique vision for the movie, combined with the stellar cast, ensures that "Christmas at the Interlaken" will be a standout addition to the holiday movie lineup. Cain's comparison of the film to a cross between "Clue" and "Home Alone" hints at the perfect blend of humor, mystery, and heartwarming moments.

JB Yowell's dedication to his new career has already secured him upcoming roles in films scheduled for theatrical release, further solidifying his status as an emerging talent in the industry. The transition from the business world to Hollywood has been seamless for Yowell, thanks to his unwavering commitment to excellence.

Gemelli Films is confident that "Christmas at the Interlaken" will not only be a visual treat but also a heartwarming and entertaining experience for audiences of all ages. The movie is set to capture the festive spirit while offering a unique blend of genres that will make it a holiday favorite.

Gemelli Films is a dynamic production company dedicated to creating compelling and entertaining films. With a focus on engaging storytelling and high production values, Gemelli Films aims to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression. "Christmas at the Interlaken" is the latest addition to their diverse portfolio of projects.

