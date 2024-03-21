Jet|Fly Aviation Takes Flight as Fixed-Based Operator at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

"Our independence allows us to make decisions that best benefit our clients and these operational procedures help elevate the experience of those owning or chartering a private aircraft." Adam Gurewicz, Jet|Fly Aviation's Chief Business Development Officer Post this

"Earning the designation of FBO at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport is a tremendous honor," said Austin Owens, Founder and CEO of Jet|Fly Aviation. "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to providing exceptional service and exceeding customer expectations. We're committed to elevating the aviation experience for all."

As an independent FBO, Jet|Fly Aviation leverages its fuel rights to secure unbeatable prices, passing the savings directly to its clients, and making it one of South Florida's most affordable refueling stops.

"Our independence allows us to make decisions that best benefit our clients and these operational procedures help elevate the experience of those owning or chartering a private aircraft," says Adam Gurewicz, Jet|Fly Aviation's Chief Business Development Officer. "This dynamic structure and strategic partnership within Jet | Fly Aviation benefits clients from maintenance to operations, management services, chartering, and fueling."

Taking the reins from the previous operator, Jet|Fly Aviation has pledged a commitment to exceeding customer expectations and setting a new industry standard for private aviation. The company has recently completed the renovation of its facilities which include:

Spacious Hangar: 10,000 square feet dedicated to comfortably housing aircraft.

Top-Tier Maintenance: In-house, highly skilled technicians that maintain aircraft.

Priority Access: Expedited runway access and preferential scheduling save valuable time.

Seamless Convenience: On-site detailing keeps aircraft looking their best, while readily available hangar and ramp space provide peace of mind.

Luxury Amenities: Relax and unwind in elegantly appointed lounges designed for both pilots and passengers.

Jet|Fly Aviation promises exceptional service and competitive rates for aircraft owners and operators of all sizes and is currently offering special incentives to industry professionals. For more information visit https://jetflyaviation.co/.

