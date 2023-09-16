Juno Award-Winning Hip Hop Icon, Food Network Star, and Maestro Behind "Man Fire Food" Drops Catchy Track "It's My Birthday"

Roger Mooking States: "Its My Birthday" (no apostrophe) is a fundamental piece in the arc of the SoundBites album adventure. It bridges the idea that being born is like waking up every morning and the lyrics straddle this idea with every line. The approach in instrumentation, writing, delivery and production is purposefully simplistic as we are (re)entering the world with limited baggage. I personally celebrate my birthday every morning with gratitude and with the goal of creating something. Also, I wanted to make a birthday song as this is something I've never done… until now."

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the successful launch of his latest hit single, "Stuck on Stoopid," Roger Mooking, a Juno award-winning Hip Hop artist with a rich discography of five albums, known equally for his culinary expertise and as the charismatic host of Food Network/Cooking Channel's "Man Fire Food" and "Everyday Exotic," is back with a new inspirational track titled "It's My Birthday." This uplifting release comes as a sneak peek from his highly anticipated sixth studio album, "SOUNDBITES." Notably, the album's release coincides with the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop, set for October 20th, and serves as a melodic companion to Roger's forthcoming book, "Curious Sounds," which will hit the shelves on October 24th.

About "Its My Birthday," Roger Mooking States: "Its My Birthday" (no apostrophe) is a fundamental piece in the arc of the SoundBites album adventure. It bridges the idea that being born is like waking up every morning and the lyrics straddle this idea with every line. The approach in instrumentation, writing, delivery and production is purposefully simplistic as we are (re)entering the world with limited baggage. I personally celebrate my birthday every morning with gratitude and with the goal of creating something. Also, I wanted to make a birthday song as this is something I've never done… until now."

ABOUT ROGER MOOKING

Roger Mooking is well known as a celebrity chef and the host of such television shows as the Cooking Channel's Man Fire Food and Everyday Exotic; he is also a Juno-Award winning recording artist with five albums to his credit and a visual artist who creates immersive experiences that merge the visual, sonic, and culinary arts.

