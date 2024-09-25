Knack Global Founder and CEO Rajiv Sharma Steps into Executive Chairman Role, President Arvind Ramakrishnan Elevated to Chief Executive Officer

"I am honored to lead Knack Global and build upon the strong foundation established by Rajiv, and I look forward to the continued partnership with him and the LKCM Headwater team." Arvind Ramakrishnan Post this

"Arvind has demonstrated exceptional leadership in growth, operations and technology and has a deep understanding of our industry," said Rajiv. "As we continue to scale and innovate, his vision, expertise and relationships will be crucial in driving Knack's accelerating growth and success. I am excited to partner with him as we continue to execute on Knack's strategic objectives."

"Arvind brings a strong background in leading large RCM organizations and working with private equity partners, which makes him the ideal candidate to take Knack to the next level," said Jacob Smith, Partner at LKCM Headwater Investments and member of Knack's board of directors. "His deep experience in RCM and healthcare, as well as his track-record of leading high-growth client-oriented healthcare service businesses, will continue to accelerate Knack's ability to scale, innovate, and deliver comprehensive and tech-enabled end-to-end revenue cycle management solutions."

This announcement is being made at an exciting juncture in Knack's history. Under Rajiv's leadership and vision, Knack has achieved tremendous growth since its formation in 2006, enabled by best-in-class service delivery through its global employee base of over 4,300 in the US, India, and the Philippines. The company's rapid growth has been bolstered by its recent investments in technology and capabilities expansion through its nine acquisitions to date.

"I am honored to lead Knack Global and build upon the strong foundation established by Rajiv, and I look forward to the continued partnership with him and the LKCM Headwater team," said Arvind. "Knack's growth trajectory is at an inflection point with a range of strategic alternatives to deepen our core services and expand our capabilities. We are committed to delivering best-in-class RCM solutions and driving transformative results for our clients."

Arvind's previous experience includes senior leadership roles at Conifer Health Solutions, R1 RCM, and Datavant, and his appointment underscores Knack's commitment to accelerating growth and delivering unparalleled value to clients across healthcare.

About Knack Global

Knack Global empowers leading healthcare delivery organizations with end-to-end revenue cycle services that generate efficiencies, accelerate payments, and deliver operational insights, freeing caregivers to focus on high-quality patient care. Lead by a seasoned executive team and trusted by industry leading organizations like NextGen, Knack combines innovative technology, process automation and a deep global bench of over 4,300 dedicated healthcare experts to create a customized approach to driving financial performance. Knack's expertise was developed over nearly 20 years of serving a broad range of healthcare providers in a variety of formats including physician groups, durable medical equipment suppliers, surgical and ambulatory care centers.

