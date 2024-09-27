Kratos Capital Announces Acquisition of Weldon Services by Upchurch Services, LLC

This acquisition strengthens Upchurch's market position while unlocking new growth potential for Weldon Services.

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kratos Capital, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held, middle-market businesses, is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Weldon Services by Upchurch Services, LLC, a portfolio company of Broadwing Capital. This strategic acquisition allows Upchurch Services, LLC to enter the highly sought-after Dallas/Fort Worth Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), expanding their market presence and service capabilities. The deal was closed on September 12, 2024.

Weldon Services, known for providing exceptional mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) services across Dallas and Ft. Worth, brings decades of expertise and a strong client base. By joining forces with Upchurch Services, LLC, a prominent provider of specialty contracting services backed by Broadwing Capital, both companies are poised for significant growth.

This acquisition provides Upchurch with an important foothold in the Dallas/Fort Worth MSA, one of the fastest-growing metropolitan areas in the country. The region offers significant opportunities for expansion in commercial and residential markets, and the addition of Weldon Services' capabilities further strengthens Upchurch's service offerings in mechanical and electrical contracting.

Kratos Capital, a trusted name in managing complex M&A transactions, facilitated the deal, ensuring a seamless integration of Weldon Services into the Upchurch portfolio. The partnership between Weldon Services and Upchurch Services, LLC is expected to create new opportunities for both companies while enhancing their ability to deliver top-tier services to clients in the region.

Additional information regarding Kratos Capital, its M&A services, and previous M&A dealings can be found on the company website.

Kratos Capital is a distinguished M&A firm with over a century of combined experience in the industry, dedicated to exceeding client expectations through expertly crafted exit strategies that maximize shareholder value. Serving clients across the United States, Canada, and South America, they specialize in enhancing the sale and divestiture process using proprietary technology and a principal mentality to ensure successful and satisfying transitions.

