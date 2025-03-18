Larry Hite, Typhon Capital, and Two Major Family Offices Unite to Launch Litigation Asset Marketplace Joint Venture - JurisTrade

The JurisTrade Platform soft-launched last week with over $70 million in litigation funding opportunities in single cases, funding mass tort dockets and law firm refinancing.

MIAMI, March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Typhon Capital Management, Larry Hite, and two notable family offices announced the soft launch of a joint venture entitled JurisTrade, a technology company to facilitate the world's first Litigation Asset Marketplace for institutional investors, law firms, and litigation finance funds. JurisTrade is standardizing access to litigation finance and adding transparency and liquidity to the growing $30 billion market.

JurisTrade is a sophisticated electronic platform whose goal is to become the funding site for Plaintiffs and Law firms who are looking to obtain financing, as well as becoming the industry's secondary marketplace. Typhon Capital also has a full-service OTC desk behind JurisTrade to help users negotiate terms and structure all manner of trades and vehicles.

JurisTrade leverages Typhon Capital's expertise and infrastructure to streamline the entire litigation funding process. JurisTrade enables claims trading (such as bankruptcy and mass tort), passive funds holding such interests, and actively managed funds such as thematic claim trading, market making, and activist litigations. Typhon Capital can also structure insurance wrappers around litigation-focused SPVs, whether on single-case interests, portfolios of cases, or bundles of loans.

The founding management team includes James Koutoulas as CEO, Kevin J.P. O'Hara as Chairman, Shawn Hartpence as Chief Commercial Officer, and Andrew Barroway and Larry Hite as strategic limited partners.

"Mr. Koutoulas is a seasoned hedge fund manager and attorney with a unique skillset encompassing derivatives-trading, complex bankruptcy and class action litigation, and software development makes him the perfect CEO to bring the emerging asset class of litigation assets to a wider audience. He and I share similar philosophies on structuring vehicles with asymmetric, positively-skewed, and uncorrelated return profiles which will be much appreciated in the litigation investing world." said Larry Hite, Founder of Hite Capital. "Similarly, Mr. O'Hara's previous roles as M&A driver and general counsel/CLO at Arca, NYSE, CBOT, and Gulf Finance House (not to mention as SEC prosecutor) gives JurisTrade one of the most accomplished exchange experts to steer our growth."

"Larry Hite is a pioneer of two assets classes – commodity trading and litigation assets. Larry is an original "Market Wizard" and we are humbled to have him as a founding partner and advisor to JurisTrade," said James Koutoulas, CEO of JurisTrade.

The JurisTrade Platform soft-launched last week with over $70 million in litigation funding opportunities in single cases, funding mass tort dockets and law firm refinancing. Typhon Capital Management, which is also in talks with investors to build customized thematic baskets in closed-end funds, soon plans to launch the Cerus Activist Fund led by Messrs. Barroway and Koutoulas will both provide liquidity on JurisTrade along with leading activist and distressed litigations.

Please sign up to view our initial inventory and be kept up to date at www.juristrade.com.

About Larry Hite:

Larry Hite is a legendary commodities trader and one of the founders of systematic trading. Mr. Hite founded Mint Capital, which was the largest CTA in the world by AUM in 1990. He has since been an active investor in litigation assets where he has invested in thousands of cases.

About Typhon Capital Management:

Typhon Capital Management, led by CEO James Koutoulas, is a multi-strategy hedge fund and platform specializing in tactical futures, quantitative, and cryptocurrency trading. Typhon creates custom portfolios and structured products for institutional investors and wealth management firms and is headquartered in Miami Beach. Mr. Koutoulas also was lead customer counsel in the MF Global bankruptcy, leading the recovery of all $6.7 billion in customer assets.

About Kevin J.P. O'Hara:

Kevin J.P. O'Hara has had a broad and accomplished career across finance and law. He was one of the key people in the merger of Archipelago with the NYSE in 2006which became the NYSE Arca Exchange. Mr. O'Hara was a: c-suite member at CBOT, NYSE, Archipelago, Gulf Finance House (Bahrain); attorney at the SEC, DOJ (US Attorneys Office), and a major Chicago law firm (products liability defense); and law and business school lecturer and adjunct professor at Northwestern University and Loyola University.

About Shawn Hartpence:

Shawn Hartpence has over a decade of experience advising law firms, litigation fund managers and institutional investors on capital formation and litigation investment. Areas of expertise include mass tort portfolio funding, secondary mass tort portfolio trading, single-case funding, portfolio funding, single-case monetization, and capital introduction for niche litigation strategies. Mr. Hartpence is a partner at Ocasio Mass Tort Law a DC Law Firm and a Board Member of a cutting-edge AI Litigation assessment company.

About Andrew Barroway:

Andrew Barroway is a distinguished litigator and hedge fund manager with a proven track record of success in the investment world. He previously built Barroway, Topaz, Kessler, Meltzer, & Check, LLP, the second largest securities class action firm in the country, and helped lead the $3.2 billion settlement of Tyco Ltd. International. At Merion Investment Management, Mr. Barroway invented the appraisal rights arbitrage trade where he managed $1.2B in the near-riskless strategy, annualizing 13.25% net for 12 years. Mr. Barroway is a strategic limited partner in JurisTrade and the senior portfolio manager of our upcoming Cerus Litigation Fund.

