Latin America's Leading Innovation Hub, Chile Gears Up To Participate In The Premier Technology Conference in Florida

From April 18th to the 19th a delegation of companies from Chile will participate in eMerge Americas 2024 in Miami for the fourth consecutive year

MIAMI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProChile, the Chilean Government Exports Promotion Bureau, will continue its partnership and participation with eMerge Americas, for the fourth consecutive year, in Miami from April 18th to the 19th. Chile has been the leading tech hub in Latin America since 2007 and named among the 50 most innovative countries in the world.

The premier technology conference in the United States, eMerge Americas brings together venture capitalists, entrepreneurs and technology innovators shaping the future of innovation in the industry. Chile will have fifteen companies present at the conference in South Beach, Miami including: Rocketbot, Schoolin1, Swetekno, Hacknoid, Tu Clase, YouTouch, Prevsis, Altavoz, Rukots, Pawer, Goohaus, MitraGlobal, Spectum, Comunidad Feliz and PinUp.

"About 100 companies were selected to compete in the conference, 15 of which are from Chile. This shows you that the country is at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship in Latin America," said Claudia Serrer, Trade Commissioner in Miami at ProChile. "These companies have had a great performance in our country, and our job now is to help them grow their operations into new markets, including the United States," said Serrer.

There will be an insightful panel discussion exploring the remarkable journey of a Chilean company that has emerged as a leader in AI innovation on the global stage. The audience will learn about their recent accolade as the Most Innovative Company in AI Development at the Internet 2.0 Conference in Dubai, February 2024. Led by Claudia Serrer, Trade Commissioner Southeast USA at ProChile, and Edmundo Casas, Founder & CEO of Kauel Inc., this session will offer valuable insights into Chile's burgeoning tech ecosystem and the pioneering role of its companies in driving AI advancements worldwide.

The novelty this year will be an area dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing--two fields that were already related and now draw even more parallels. There will be a dedicated area at eMerge Americas for startups focused in these fields, as well as an entire pavilion for innovation in HealthTech, as they call the intersection between health and technology.

Today, there are 140 Chilean tech companies operating in the United States. Florida is home to 38 of these tech companies that launched in the American market within the last five years in different cities, including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, and Tampa.

In 2023, Chilean exports of services registered $2,153 million USD, +55.5% more than in 2022, according to the Market Intelligence Department of ProChile, with figures from the National Customs Service. This is a new apex, since records began to be kept for this sector of non-traditional Chilean exports.

Chilean services were exported to 131 different markets, predominantly to South America, the United States and Europe, but also to Asian countries such as China, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong. The United States was the largest export market with an amount of $473 million USD, an increase of +52.2% compared to 2022 and a share of 22% of total exports.

The expansion of Chilean tech companies can be attributed to several initiatives led by ProChile such as GoGlobal, a soft landing and mentoring program carried out annually in Miami since 2019, which has hosted more than 130 startups in its four editions.

Part of this success stems from a Chilean governments effort to develop a local innovation ecosystem and support the creation of innovative, scalable, high-impact, technology-based companies.

About ProChile

ProChile is the Chilean Government Exports Promotion Bureau, an agency within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which aims to promote Chile's exports of goods and services to the world. ProChile has a network of 56 international commercial offices to connect Chilean exporters with potential importers around the world. Prochile has US-based offices in Miami, Los Angeles, New York and Washington D.C..

ProChile supports the diversification of the country's exports for the promotion of inclusive foreign trade that incorporates the gender perspective and focus on SME's, the attraction of foreign investment and tourism, all of which contribute to and strengthen the country's image.

