L'ATTITUDE Ventures Announces Mavida Health as L'ATTITUDE Latino Startup of the Year; 10 Latino/a-led companies vied for the title during the Match-Up™ 2024 program

"Match-Up 2024 was a fantastic showcase of the growth and excellence brought by our Latino founders. It highlighted the fact that Latino-owned businesses are growing 10 times faster." Post this

L'ATTITUDE Ventures sees the potential that these companies have. The venture capital fund's 2023 Impact Report shares how it has invested in 31 companies and deployed $63 million. According to the 2024 Official Latino Donor Collaborative (LDC) U.S. Latino GDP Report, "the U.S. Latino GDP is the second fastest-growing among the world's 10 largest economies, behind only China."

In front of an audience of business leaders, investors, and supporters on Sept. 14 at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, L'ATTITUDE Ventures Managing Partner Pete Amaro, L'ATTITUDE Ventures General Partner Laura Moreno Lucas and CNBC Correspondent and Moderator Contessa Brewer crowned Mavida Health with the title. As the winner, Mavida Health will also receive exclusive press coverage, introductions to top co-investors, and the opportunity to join L'ATTITUDE Ventures' portfolio.

Mavida's name comes from combining two Spanish words—maternal (maternal) and vida (life). Created by Co-Founders Dr. Sarah Oreck, a reproductive psychiatrist, and Emma Sugerman, a digital health leader, the company offers specialized online therapy for women, supportive communities, medication management, and resources to empower users throughout their motherhood journey. Some tools include an exclusive education and resource library on parenting, maternal mental health and well-being, and group chats and support groups for mothers, fathers, and new parents moderated by parenting and mental health experts.

"Our team at Mavida Health is thrilled to be awarded 2024 Latino Startup of the Year!," said Oreck. "Mavida Health exists to provide comprehensive, specialized mental health care for the path to parenthood—and recognition like this is critical in amplifying our message so more women can get the help they need. On a personal level, as the daughter of Colombian immigrants who fought their own mental health battles, to be celebrated amongst the Latino community is particularly meaningful."

Sugerman added how Mavida Health's win at this competition signals positive change when it comes to Latino business owners receiving funding.

"A dismal 2% of all venture funding goes to Latino founders (and about the same to women), despite the fact that U.S. Latinas are critical drivers of economic growth and resilience for the broader economy," she explained. "Mavida Health is honored to be part of that drive."

This year's Match-Up was a tight competition as CEOs and founders of 10 companies ranging from health, travel, wellness, tech, sports content, and pet insurance participated in pitch sessions, capturing the attention of investors and other business leaders. Allison McGuire, founder and coach of the McGuire Method, critiqued the participants' pitches, offering helpful commentary about their stage and vocal presentation after their first and second tries.

After deliberation, the L'ATTITUDE Ventures team selected Mavida Health and four other finalists: RevelAI Health, Holos, Dynami Battery Corp., and Nala. Taking McGuire's advice, they presented their final pitches to a live audience who voted for their favorite as Mavida Health became the winner. The other five participating companies in the 2024 Match-Up Competition were: Cosito, DRAFTED, Greether, Inspirame, and Nibbles.

"Match-Up 2024 was a fantastic showcase of the growth and excellence brought by our Latino founders," Lucas said. "It highlighted the fact that Latino-owned businesses are growing 10 times faster."

For more information about L'ATTITUDE Ventures, visit https://lattitudeventures.com/.

About L'ATTITUDE Ventures:

With over $100 Million in revenue, L'ATTITUDE Ventures is the largest early-stage venture capital fund that invests in U.S. Latin(a)o entrepreneurs. L'ATTITUDE Ventures provides the support, connections, networking, and visibility to assist United States-based Latina(o) entrepreneurs as they build the next generation of early-stage innovative and transformational companies. L'ATTITUDE Ventures presents a team of experienced investors, proven entrepreneurs, and global Fortune 100 company executives with its founders Sol Trujillo and Gary Acosta who were later joined by partners Oscar Munoz, Laura Moreno Lucas, and Pete Amaro. They create value beyond capital as they engage with entrepreneurs. To view a press kit and further information, visit https://lattitudeventures.com/. For more on Match-Up™ 2024, visit https://lattitude.net/.

Media Contact

Marie Lazzara, JJR Marketing, 630-400-3361, [email protected], https://jjrmarketing.com/

SOURCE L’ATTITUDE Ventures