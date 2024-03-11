Leadership Henderson Partners With Serving Our Kids Foundation

Every week during the school year, Serving Our Kids provides weekend meal bags to 4,000 food-insecure children in 95 elementary and middle schools throughout the Las Vegas valley. Post this

Every week during the school year, Serving Our Kids provides weekend meal bags to 4,000 food-insecure children in 95 elementary and middle schools throughout the Las Vegas valley.

For more than 10 years the foundation has relied on donations from individuals and businesses to fund the purchase of food for weekend meal bags and support administrative and distribution operations. Almost all of its workers and professional staff, including its CEO Laurie Tanakaya are volunteers.

Tanakaya challenged Leadership Henderson to help Serving Our Kids meet two critical objectives: Explode public awareness of the foundation and its mission to help fight child hunger in the community, and significantly increase donations from individuals, corporations and sponsors.

Leadership Henderson has responded by creating a comprehensive, strategic marketing, communications and fundraising plan designed to drive substantial growth throughout 2024 and beyond.

Class members are also leveraging their relationships with valley businesses to secure in-kind and cash donations, support additional weekend meal bags, and help implement an ambitious new social media, advertising and public relations campaign.

The campaign theme, "We're Feeding Their Dreams," highlights the stark reality facing food-insecure children. While most kids dream of the future, hungry kids dream of food. Instead of looking forward to tomorrow, they are looking for their next meal. Serving Our Kids helps fulfill their dream of having enough to eat and empowers them to dream of the future – a future with unlimited possibilities, a future without hunger.

Local media companies have stepped up in a big way to help Leadership Henderson get the message out. KSNV-TV has broadcast an interview with Laurie Tanakaya and donated significant airtime for Serving Our Kids TV spots. Wilkins Media has donated billboard space in prime locations throughout the valley to promote the foundation and its 16th Annual Bowl-A-Thon and 13th Annual Golf Tournament.

Food insecurity touches everyone in the community, whether they are hungry or not. But its negative impact on children is profound. It jeopardizes their overall health, wellness and development. It affects their school attendance, behavior, academic progress and more.

The Leadership Henderson class of 2024 has risen to an enormous challenge to help ensure Serving Our Kids continues feeding hungry kids and feeding their dreams of living happy, productive, meaningful lives. You can help feed their dreams, too.

About Leadership Henderson

Leadership Henderson, a nonprofit organization under the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation, is an annual, eight-month course devoted to educating and empowering civic-minded professionals. Its goal is to build and maintain a strong network of effective community leaders.

Participants, including acknowledged and aspiring leaders, are chosen for the course based on their demonstrated leadership experience, abilities and potential. Its annual Community Project challenges class members to develop their leadership and team building skills and use them to support a worthy nonprofit or educational organization and improve the community. Learn more about how your organization can apply at hendersonchamber.com.

About Serving Our Kids

Since 2013, the Serving Our Kids Foundation has been dedicated to fighting child hunger. Today, it provides weekend meal bags to 4,000 hungry elementary and middle school kids, in 95 Las Vegas valley schools, every week during the school year.

Serving Our Kids actively seeks monetary and in-kind donations from individuals and organizations to help improve its services, increase the of food items in each meal bag, and reach more of the 90,000+ food-insecure kids in Clark County, Nevada.

It partners with generous community and corporate sponsors on three major fundraising events each year: The Souper Bowl of Caring telethon, The Bowl-A-Thon and its golf tournament. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. All donations are tax deductible. EIN:30-0747568. We Need Your Help. Donate today at ServingOurKids.org.

