Loupe Welcomes Michele Tobin as New Chief Executive Officer

Loupe, Inc., the leading visual art streaming service on Smart TVs and Digital Signage, is proud to announce the appointment of Michele Tobin as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 14, 2023.

ATLANTA, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loupe, Inc., the leading visual art streaming service on Smart TVs and Digital Signage, is proud to announce the appointment of Michele Tobin as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective August 14, 2023.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Michele as our new CEO," said Karen Robinson Cope, Interim CEO of Loupe, Inc. "She is an outstanding leader with extensive experience building industry-leading brands and delivering shareholder value."

Tobin brings a proven track record of success in digital media. With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years, Tobin has held executive leadership positions at prominent companies including Bumble, DraftKings and Rovio. Her previous roles focused on driving strategic partnerships and scaling revenue. Her commitment to working with brands that have a unique and differentiated story to tell and in developing new markets aligns perfectly with Loupe's core values.

"As an art-lover, Loupe's mission to leverage technology to make visual art accessible to Everyone, Anytime, Anywhere and to provide artists with a platform to reach a global audience and to make money from their work resonated with me. The growth of FAST TV audiences and the proliferation of OOH digital screens create an enormous opportunity for Loupe to grow and to transform the way audiences connect with and experience art." — Tobin

About Loupe:

Loupe® is the leading visual art streaming service on Smart TVs and Digital Signage. Our patented technology revolutionizes the way art + music is viewed and experienced.

Powered by an ever-growing global portfolio of contemporary artists, our exceptional visual platform includes a rich tapestry of expertly curated, high resolution art streams, spans all art mediums, and is expertly paired with synchronized music.

Loupe is a Top 5 Lifestyle app on Apple TV in 70+ countries. Our pioneering platform is accessible in part through global partnerships with Amazon, Apple TV, Caesars Entertainment, Comcast, Google TV, LG, Samsung, Univision, Vizio, and others.

Media Contact

Sairalyn Ansano, Loupe, Inc, 1 8888856873, [email protected], loupeart.com

SOURCE Loupe, Inc