Mapping the Money Trail: Bojoko Releases an Extensive Database of iGaming Acquisitions

The sales records are continuously updated, and all new acquisitions and mergers will be added to the list. This is an insightful database for anyone looking to find information on M&As, discover business trends, research companies, or follow sales figures. Post this

• Latest iGaming acquisitions

• The entire history of sales and mergers

• Sale prices, sources, annual totals and trends

• Information on the top 10 biggest sales of all time

The sales records are continuously updated, and all new acquisitions and mergers will be added to the list. This is an insightful database for anyone looking to find information on M&As, discover business trends, research companies, or follow sales figures.

Total Sales Surpass 125 Billion Dollars

One metric that is a testament to the industry's size is the $125 billion in total sales over less than 25 years. It is also important to note that many sales were made without any disclosure of the value of the transaction. These undisclosed sales and mergers mean that the total is even higher.

The iGaming industry has been a driving force in job creation, technological advances, global connections and digital economy growth. It has also had to adapt to what the users have wanted at any given point. Everything from the rise of online poker in the early 2010s to the boom of live casino gambling in the 2020s to the impact of affiliate markets since 2015 is all visible in the sales records.

Over the years, the market has matured, and the sales patterns have changed. Today, the number of sales is coming down from the major heights of the COVID years, and the sales are more deliberate and strategic. Bojoko will continue to track and record all purchases to keep everything easily digestible.

About Bojoko

Bojoko is an award-winning iGaming affiliate focused on the UK and Canadian gambling markets. They provide users with an expert-driven service that helps them choose the best online casino for their unique preferences. This is in part accomplished by their customisable filters that allow users to trim down any list on their website until they only see the brands that match their exact preferences.

Bojoko is a comprehensive information source for all online gambling needs, from casino, sportsbook and bingo reviews to user guides and trainer apps. They emphasise responsible gambling, fair play, and truthful advertising. With experts who have decades of experience in online gambling, Bojoko is able to pinpoint important issues, guide the players and help them make educated decisions.

Media Contact

Christoffer Odegarden, Bojoko, 356 99071915, [email protected], https://bojoko.com/

SOURCE Bojoko