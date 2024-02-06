MaRevSoft Global Announces Mega Fundraising Event: Outreach Launch to Empower Underprivileged Women in Pakistan

RevSoft Global's Outreach Launch to Fuel Education and Women's Empowerment in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RevSoft Global, a leading IT and software development company, is thrilled to announce its upcoming mega fundraising event, the Outreach Launch. Scheduled for March 7th, 2024, in Lahore, Pakistan, this distinguished event will bring together 1000 attendees for a night of impactful fundraising and social engagement.

The Outreach Launch marks a significant milestone in RevSoft's unwavering commitment to education and women's empowerment. The funds raised during the event will exclusively support the inaugural cohort of students at RevU, a one-of-a-kind virtual IT university designed to revolutionize online education and make it more accessible and affordable for underprivileged women and girls in Pakistan.

"As we embark on this transformative journey, I am inspired by the collective power we hold to change lives," said Saima Ali, CEO of RevSoft Global. "Your presence and support for this event will not only elevate our cause but also signify a shared commitment to empowering the next generation. Together, let's make education a beacon of hope and possibility for every deserving woman and girl in Pakistan."

Breaking the Barriers to Education and Opportunity

Pakistan faces a significant gender gap in the IT sector, with only 20% of the workforce being women and a mere 16% of women with computer science degrees finding employment in their field. The Outreach Launch raises funds to bridge this gap by providing underprivileged women and girls with access to high-quality education and the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.

RevU, the virtual university at the heart of this initiative, offers a unique and flexible learning environment that caters to the specific needs of women from underprivileged backgrounds. With an emphasis on technology and innovation, RevU's curriculum will equip students with the knowledge and skills required for success in the modern workforce.

A Night of Inspiration and Impact

The Outreach Launch promises to be a night of inspiration, connection, and impactful giving. The event will feature prominent speakers, engaging entertainment, and opportunities for attendees to network and learn more about RevSoft's mission.

Join the Movement: Be a Part of the Solution

RevSoft Global invites media representatives, potential donors, and supporters to join them at the Outreach Launch and participate in this transformative movement. By attending, sponsoring, or simply spreading the word, make a difference in the lives of underprivileged women and girls in Pakistan.

Key Event Details:

Date: January 20th, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM onwards

Venue: To be announced

Website: https://www.revsoft.global

About RevSoft Global

RevSoft Global is a team of passionate IT professionals dedicated to using their skills and expertise to empower communities and make a positive impact on the world. Through initiatives like the Outreach Launch and RevU, RevSoft is committed to bridging the digital divide and creating a brighter future for underprivileged women and girls in Pakistan.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:

Name: Surraya Hamdani

Email Address: [email protected]

Contact Number: +1 919-434-5792

Let's shine a light on those without lanterns. Together, let's empower the next generation of women in Pakistan.

Media Contact

