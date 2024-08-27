Matt Williamson, of Founders Trust, joins Forbes Business Council

Founders Trust is a highly differentiated alternative within the universe of buyers, and focuses on a long term, "evergreen" strategy rather than short term results. Post this

"Forbes is an excellent organization, and I am happy to work with them as part of their Business Council," says Mr. Williamson.

ABOUT FOUNDERS TRUST

Founders Trust is an investment group who buys private companies in the middle market and lower middle market, and is a unique 'white knight' buyer who does not conglomerate or do layoffs. Founders Trust is a highly differentiated alternative within the universe of buyers. The owner's name and reputation remain strong, because Founders Trust treats employees, vendors, and clients well.

Founders Trust buys companies where the owner is either retiring; or wants to stay on after achieving their exit; and as a partner to the next generation in the business, to help assure success and long term stability.

Founders Trust focuses on a long term, "evergreen" strategy rather than short term results.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

