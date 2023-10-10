Meet BonBon - NashTech's custom intelligent chatbot solution!

BonBon can access your business documents, understand the content and can be trained to perform multiple assistant roles. Repetitive tasks such as downloading documents, storing files, reviewing and analysing documents or even updating mailboxes can be transferred to BonBon. Tweet this

"Living and breathing cutting-edge technologies, bringing the best out of each element is what makes BonBon different," says George Lynch, Head of Technology Advisory at NashTech.

"Most companies face a huge number of repetitive tasks within their organisation, especially in first line and second line customer support. Our solution boasts multi-assistant support, OpenAI support, document understanding, API and RPA integration and is secured by Azure infrastructure making it reliable and accurate in delivering enterprise tasks."

Key features harnessed when implementing this this solution include:

Customisable – Any business with accurate data can customise and train BonBon to respond with information that is as good as the data she was fed into, only faster!

BonBon helps companies grow by accessing business documents, understands the content and can be trained to perform specific roles. BonBon is easy to use, easy to implement and with real-time insights, you can give your team more time on core responsibilities and critical tasks.

With the launch of BonBon, we have taken our knowledge and capability to a new level. We are proud of our technology capabilities and are confident in what we can offer to our customers. We hope you adore BonBon just as we do and if you're interested to meet BonBon and get to know more, simply‥book your free demo today by visiting http://www.nashtechglobal.com/campaign/bonbon.

About NashTech

NashTech are experts in technology, delivering smart solutions that solve business challenges and create value. Our award-winning teams apply deep expertise and passion to deliver complex IT projects globally. The approach brings together flexibility, reliability and accelerated product innovation to recommend and deliver outcomes that will meet and complement your wider goals and ambitions. From technology advisory to robotic process automation, from application development to data driven insights, from customer experience to application maintenance, we have the solutions to deliver customer vision.

Media Contact

Victoria Cowell, NashTech, (+44) 207 333 0033, [email protected], https://www.nashtechglobal.com/

SOURCE NashTech