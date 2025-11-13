Mission Critical Partners to Modernize Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk's Office IT Infrastructure

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) has been selected by the Franklin County (Ohio) Municipal Court Clerk's Office to assess and enhance the court's IT infrastructure and to support the selection and implementation of a modern case management system. As Ohio's largest municipal court, located in Columbus, the court handled over 136,000 cases in 2024. The engagement includes a comprehensive needs and gap assessment of systems, applications, networks, and staffing; alignment with future technology standards; and change-management planning. MCP will also develop technical specifications and an RFP, assist with vendor evaluation and scoring, guide procurement through implementation and testing, and establish SLAs and contracts. A key objective is ensuring data interoperability among justice partners including the Sheriff's Office, law enforcement, prosecutors, and public defenders. Court Clerk Lori Tyack cited MCP's success in other jurisdictions, notably New Orleans. MCP President and CEO Darrin Reilly emphasized that this project is a foundational step toward modernizing the court's IT ecosystem to better serve the community.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mission Critical Partners® (MCP) announced that the Franklin County (Ohio) Municipal Court Clerk's Office selected the firm to assess and enhance its information technology (IT) infrastructure. The engagement also will include support for selecting and implementing a new case management system that will improve efficiency, data sharing, and service delivery across the court's operations.
Located in Columbus – Ohio's capital and the seat of Franklin County – the court is the largest of the 120 municipal courts in the state of Ohio. In 2024 alone, it handled more than 136,000 criminal, civil, traffic, and environmental cases and oversees numerous court-supported services.
"We were very impressed with MCP's work in other jurisdictions, especially New Orleans' criminal-justice technology modernization program," said Lori Tyack, clerk of the Franklin County Municipal Court. "We're excited to be working with their experts to help bring our court's IT vision to life."
MCP subject-matter experts will conduct a comprehensive needs and gap assessment, evaluating the court's IT systems, applications, and staff capabilities. Key activities will include:
- Assessing the future viability of the networks, systems, and applications — especially concerning whether they are approaching end of life.
- Evaluating alignment with current and future technology standards and recommending updates to ensure scalability and sustainability.
- Reviewing IT staffing structures to determine alignment with the court's modernization goals.
- Supporting the court in change-management planning to ensure the successful adoption of new systems and processes.
To support the court's transition to a next-generation court management system, MCP will:
- Develop technical specifications and a request for proposals document.
- Assist the clerk of court in scoring and evaluating vendor proposals.
- Guide procurement, implementation and system testing, including development of service-level agreements and contracts.
- Ensure seamless integration and data interoperability among key justice partners — e.g., the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, municipal law-enforcement agencies, prosecutor's office, and public-defender's office
"This project is the first step toward bringing the vision of modernizing the court's IT ecosystem to fruition," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. "We're honored to help the court transform its technology foundation to better serve the community."
