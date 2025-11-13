Mission Critical Partners to Modernize Franklin County Municipal Court Clerk's Office IT Infrastructure

"This project is the first step toward bringing the vision of modernizing the court's IT ecosystem to fruition," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. "We're honored to help the court transform its technology foundation to better serve the community." Post this

"We were very impressed with MCP's work in other jurisdictions, especially New Orleans' criminal-justice technology modernization program," said Lori Tyack, clerk of the Franklin County Municipal Court. "We're excited to be working with their experts to help bring our court's IT vision to life."

MCP subject-matter experts will conduct a comprehensive needs and gap assessment, evaluating the court's IT systems, applications, and staff capabilities. Key activities will include:

Assessing the future viability of the networks, systems, and applications — especially concerning whether they are approaching end of life.

Evaluating alignment with current and future technology standards and recommending updates to ensure scalability and sustainability.

Reviewing IT staffing structures to determine alignment with the court's modernization goals.

Supporting the court in change-management planning to ensure the successful adoption of new systems and processes.

To support the court's transition to a next-generation court management system, MCP will:

Develop technical specifications and a request for proposals document.

Assist the clerk of court in scoring and evaluating vendor proposals.

Guide procurement, implementation and system testing, including development of service-level agreements and contracts.

Ensure seamless integration and data interoperability among key justice partners — e.g., the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, municipal law-enforcement agencies, prosecutor's office, and public-defender's office

"This project is the first step toward bringing the vision of modernizing the court's IT ecosystem to fruition," said Darrin Reilly, MCP's president and CEO. "We're honored to help the court transform its technology foundation to better serve the community."

About Mission Critical Partners (MCP)

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) is a leading provider of consulting, technology, and data integration services for public safety, justice, and government organizations. MCP helps its clients advance their missions through modern, interoperable, and data-driven solutions. Learn more at missioncriticalpartners.com

