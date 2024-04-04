Moore expands technology investment in production for hyper-personalized direct mail

Leading CXM company reinforces commitment to innovation and sustainability.

WASHINGTON, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, is proud to announce a significant expansion in its production personalization capabilities. Through expanded investments in data-driven production equipment and workflow automation technology, Moore continues to position itself at the forefront of omnichannel CXM across all platforms, channels and devices.

Key Highlights:

Digital Transformation: Moore has shifted over 80 percent of its production capacity to digital presses capable of 1:1 communication. This data-driven digital equipment spans the company's printing and envelope manufacturing footprint, giving clients unprecedented opportunities for personalization inside and on the envelope.

"We are proud to introduce these groundbreaking capabilities to our clients, where personalized mail intersects with highly customized outer envelopes. With data seamlessly integrated with production equipment and technology, the possibilities are truly limitless," remarked Jeff Pelcher, CEO of Production Services at Moore. "Moore is committed to building sustainability-focused production facilities that embody the future of the direct mail industry."

Moore's latest advancements in direct mail personalization complement its AI-powered dynamic creative optimization (DCO) for hyper-personalized digital fundraising. With SimioCloud, Moore clients can tap into over 10,000 data points on every U.S. consumer to propel their fundraising efforts with data-driven insights.

Gretchen Littlefield, CEO of Moore, emphasized the company's forward-thinking approach, stating, "We firmly believe that omnichannel personalized fundraising represents the future. We harness the power of data across all addressable channels by creating digital production solutions with cutting-edge workflow optimization technology. With these advancements, combined with our SOC 2 certifications and HIPAA compliance, Moore supports clients with unparalleled security, efficiency and customization."

Moore is a data-driven constituent experience management (CXM) company achieving accelerated growth for clients through integrated supporter experiences across all platforms, channels and devices. We are an innovation-led company that is the largest marketing, data and fundraising company in North America serving the purpose-driven industry with clients across education, association, political and commercial sectors.

Moore combines our strength in technology and unmatched industry expertise to provide clients with strategy, creative, production, media, data, response management and analytic services. Our omnichannel solutions are powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning that deepens constituent relationships and creates transformational growth. To learn more, visit wearemoore.com.

