Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Rings the Closing Bell at New York Stock Exchange to "Sound the Alarm" on Halloween Risks

"Someone in the U.S. is killed or injured by impaired driving every 79 seconds, every day of the year. Unfortunately, that number rises on Halloween, making it one of the scariest days to be out on the streets," said MADD CEO Stacey D. Stewart, who rang the closing bell.

Also among those on Wall Street for the occasion was Erica Linn, a New Yorker who lost her beloved parents, sister, brother in-law, aunt and uncle who were hit in Westchester by a drunk driver who was three times the legal limit.

If you, or someone you love, has been the victim of impaired driving, support is available at no cost 24 hours a day via the MADD Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP (1-877-623-3435) or http://www.MADD.org.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for tougher sentencing, new laws and new technology, including implementation of the Halt Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Help Line 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit us at https://madd.org/and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

