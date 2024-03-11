NAHREP Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference Gathers in Washington, D.C.

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®) celebrates the first day of its Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference sponsored by Chase, held March 11-13 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C. Leading Government Officials and Industry Executives to Convene for Discussions on Housing Policy, Consumer Trends, and Real Estate Performance in the U.S. Hispanic Market

SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NAHREP Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference https://nahrep.org/springconference/agenda/ features federal housing and senior policy officials discussing present housing issues, including immigration reform, the housing inventory crisis, mortgage access and financial inclusion, commission compression, and more.

Top government and financial sector leaders will deliver comments and participate in discussions, including: