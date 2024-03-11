NAHREP Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference Gathers in Washington, D.C.

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®) celebrates the first day of its Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference sponsored by Chase, held March 11-13 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C. Leading Government Officials and Industry Executives to Convene for Discussions on Housing Policy, Consumer Trends, and Real Estate Performance in the U.S. Hispanic Market
SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NAHREP Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference https://nahrep.org/springconference/agenda/ features federal housing and senior policy officials discussing present housing issues, including immigration reform, the housing inventory crisis, mortgage access and financial inclusion, commission compression, and more.
Top government and financial sector leaders will deliver comments and participate in discussions, including:
- U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Nevada
- Tom Perez, Secretary (Labor 2013-2017)
- Congressman J. Luis Correa, U.S. House of Representatives
- Julia Gordon, Assistant Secretary and Federal Housing Commissioner, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Melody Gonzales, Executive Director, White House Hispanic Initiative
- Sarah Edelman, Deputy Assistant Secretary, Office of Single Family Housing, Federal Housing Administration, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Naa Awaa Tagoe, Deputy Director, Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA)
- Sean Grzebin, Head of Consumer Originations & Transformation, Chase Home Lending
- Mike Miedler, President & CEO, Century 21.
- Amy Lessinger, President, RE/MAX, LLC
- Tanya Reu-Narvaez, Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Anywhere Real Estate, Inc.
- Cerita Battles, Managing Director, Head of Community & Affordable Lending, JPMorgan Chase
- Dr. Jaya Dey, Principal Economist, Director Single-Family Mission and Community Engagement Division, Freddie Mac
- Dr. Chris Herbert, Managing Director, Harvard Joint Studies Center
- Estefanía Rebellón, Founder & Executive Director, Yes We Can
- Nora Aguirre, 2024 President, Founder/ CEO Aguirre Team, Century 21 Americana
- Gary Acosta, NAHREP Co-Founder and CEO
- Oralia Herrera, 2024 President-elect, Broker/Owner Century 21 TK Realty
- Nuria Rivera, 2023 NAHREP President, Founder/ CEO at Novation Title Insurance Agency
- Sara Rodriguez, Hispanic Wealth Chairperson, CEO, Titan Title LLC
- Dr. Courtney Johnson Rose, President NAREB, CEO George E. Johnson Development, Inc.
- Eric Sain, Vice President of Association Affairs, National Association of REALTORS®
Program highlights include:
- Release of the 2023 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report https://nahrep.org/shhr/: Experts from the White House Hispanic Initiative, Harvard Joint Studies Center, and Freddie Mac join NAHREP leaders to discuss the role of Hispanics in the U.S. housing market and the outlook for 2024 and beyond.
- Fireside Chat With Commissioner Gordon: Expanding Homeownership In A Low Inventory High-Cost Environment: NAHREP President Nuria Rivera will moderate a fireside chat with Julia Gordon, Assistant Secretary and Federal Housing Commissioner, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- NAHREP Presidential Installation: A formal evening event celebrating the installation of 2024 NAHREP President Nora Aguirre. The event welcomes 2024 President-Elect Oralia Herrera and sends off outgoing President Nuria Rivera. Featuring an award ceremony recognizing the Advocacy Chapter of the Year and Chapter of the Year
- Installation of Incoming NAHREP Directors: Peggy Pratt, Century 21 North East, Century 21 North East (MA), Eva Angelina Romero, Century 21 Capital Properties (TN), Erika Villegas, RE/MAX In The Village (IL)
- Panel Sessions and Workshops including:
- Reimagining Real Estate: AI Is Your Business Game Changer
- Elevate Your Business Through Government Contracts
- Expand Your Business With Default And REO Sales
- Expert Real Estate Investing: Build Generational Wealth By Investing In Residential Real Estate
- Revitalizing Spaces: Exploring Renovation Products With HUD and 203k Lending Partners
- Fireside chat with artist Alan Ket, graffiti artist, curator, photographer, and author
"The 2024 NAHREP Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference will serve as a beacon of hope, bringing together the brightest minds in housing policy and NAHREP's esteemed community of real estate professionals," expressed 2024 NAHREP President Nuria Rivera. "Together, we will explore the pivotal role Hispanics play in shaping the future of the housing market and our nation. Despite challenges, this gathering represents an opportunity to unlock new pathways for Hispanic participation in homeownership, underscoring NAHREP's pivotal role as the platform for these transformative discussions."
For more information about the NAHREP Homeownership and Wealth Building Conference, including registration information and a full agenda, visit https://nahrep.org/springconference/register/
See Full Agenda here https://nahrep.org/springconference/agenda/
Questions and Media registration contact:
[email protected]
(619) 719-4814
About NAHREP
The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)6 trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 40,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide, hosting several national events per year and publishing multiple industry cornerstone reports annually and multimedia content. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership. Read our 2023 policy priorities here https://nahrep.org/media-center/2022-policy-priorities/. Watch the Hispanic Homeownership short film https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sh0Fy2Bnuw.
