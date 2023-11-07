Nashville's Hermitage Hotel Announces Holiday Happenings

Nashville's Landmark Luxury Hotel Transforms into a Holiday Wonderland with Festive Dining and Guest Experiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Hermitage Hotel, Nashville's storied gathering place, has announced a festive calendar of holiday programming for the coming festive season. From special events and delectable culinary offerings to dazzling dIcor and luxurious accommodations, The Hermitage Hotel invites travelers and the local community to rejoice with family and friends this holiday season.

Holidays at The Hermitage

Whether a Nashville resident or guest to Music City, celebrate with holiday traditions at the iconic Hermitage Hotel. This festive season, create lasting memories, indulge in luxurious accommodations, free valet parking and a daily $100 food and beverage credit that can be used towards any of the below special holiday events or at Michelin-starred Chef Jean Georges' Drusie & Darr.

Thanksgiving at Druise & Darr

The Hermitage Hotel offers two different, but equally delicious, Thanksgiving experiences this year. Guests can give thanks with loved ones at the hotel's stylish restaurant, Drusie & Darr by globally renowned chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. Drusie & Darr will feature a prix fixe menu featuring three delectable courses. Seatings are offered beginning at 12 noon and through dinner service ($138 per person, $65 per child 12 and under, reservations here, free valet parking).

Thanksgiving in The Veranda

A classic family-style Thanksgiving dinner will be offered in the historic Veranda, where the staff will even pack one's leftovers from the feast for guests to take home and enjoy the next day. Seatings are offered at 12pm and 4pm ($118 per person, $65 per child 12 and under).

Thanksgiving Tea

On November 24, 25, and 26, from 2pm – 4pm, take a break from holiday shopping and indulge in a classic Hermitage Hotel tradition with afternoon tea in the picturesque, light-filled Veranda.

Nutcracker Tea

From December 1st through December 30th at 2:00pm, enjoy festive tea at The Hermitage Hotel's Nutcracker Tea. Located conveniently across from the distinguished Nashville Ballet at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, guests and locals alike can gather in the historic Veranda and delight in tea sandwiches and scones, complemented by an extensive selection of the finest teas from around the world making for the perfect pre- or post-Ballet outing ($95 per person, $45 for children under 12, available Wednesday - Sunday).

Holidays at The Pink Hermit

The Pink Hermit, the chic all-day cafI by Jean-Georges, offers delectable homemade holiday pies for purchase, the final flourish to any Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving, or Christmas dinner. The stylish space, clad in pale pink and gray marble, is perfect for holiday parties and will be available to groups for private events throughout the month of December.

Meet Santa at The Hermitage

Throughout the month of December, rejoice in holiday spirit in The Hermitage lobby with a plethora of holiday festivities for the whole family. Kids can meet Santa while the adults sip on a delightful holiday drink. (Available December 10, 17, 24). On Christmas Eve Day, begin a new family tradition and celebrate with a buffet-style brunch in the Grand Ballroom and take home a photo with Santa & Mrs. Claus as a keepsake gift.

Christmas Eve I Day

Leave the cooking to someone else on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and enjoy a delicious three-course meal at Druise & Darr. Seating starts at 12pm through dinner service ($128 per person | $65 for children under 12, reservations here, free valet parking). A family-style Christmas Eve/Day brunch will be offered in the Veranda from 11am – 4pm.

New Year's Eve I Day

Count down to the New Year with a divine feast from Drusie & Darr at 6:30 pm and enjoy an elegant Gala Menu (First seating is @ lacarte |$208 per person, free valet parking). As the clock counts down to 12:00am, come together to end the year in luxury and laughter in the soaring Hermitage lobby lounge for live entertainment (Tables 12 | Price $300 per table). Wake up in 2024 and enjoy New Year's Day at Drusie & Darr for a lavish brunch of delightful dishes.

Holiday Gifting Made Easy

The Hermitage Hotel makes holiday giving easy with gift cards for meals at Drusie & Darr or an overnight stay, Molton Brown bath products, and beautifully designed merchandise, available at the hotel's newly redesigned boutique, Rose.

For reservations, or to learn more about holidays at The Hermitage Hotel, please visit TheHermitageHotel.com/holidays-at-the-hermitage/. Follow the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Hermitage Hotel

Set in the heart of Downtown Nashville, The Hermitage Hotel is a timeless icon of best-in-class accommodations, service, dining and warm Southern hospitality. Originally opened in 1910, the privately owned and operated hotel has stood as Nashville's premier luxury property for more than 110 years. In 2022, the hotel completed a multi-year redesign and revitalization of its 122 oversized guest rooms, suites and public spaces, alongside a restoration of its distinctive Beaux Arts architecture. The Hermitage Hotel is home to two new restaurants from Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, marking his first presence in the American South. "Meet me at the Hermitage" has long been a phrase familiar to Nashvillians, who gather and socialize under the historic stained-glass ceiling in the hotel's famous lobby and in the grand ballroom, adorned with Circassian walnut paneling. Recognized as a National Historic Landmark, the hotel and has been honored by the Historic Hotels of America for its continued excellence. For reservations and additional information, please call 615-244-3121 or visit TheHermitageHotel.com.

