netWell™ Empowers Members as Rising Medical Bills Drive More Americans to Healthsharing Programs

The Rising Cost of Health Insurance

A recent study shows how healthcare expenses have steadily increased, with private health insurance plans projected to rise by 7% in 2025. Since 2022, premiums have grown by 15%, marking the fourth consecutive year of increases. The factors behind this trend include:

Medical Inflation – The rising cost of hospital care, medical equipment, and prescription drugs is pushing premiums higher.

Market Consolidation – Fewer insurance companies control the market, reducing competition and driving up prices.

Policy Shifts – Government subsidies and healthcare laws impact insurance costs and accessibility.

Fraud – Healthcare fraud costs the industry an estimated $68 billion annually, contributing to higher premiums for consumers.

Many Americans are looking for alternative ways to secure quality healthcare without breaking the bank. Healthsharing is leading the way.

Why netWell™ Stands Out in the Healthsharing Space

Unlike traditional insurance, healthsharing programs operate on a community-based model where members contribute monthly "shares" to help cover each other's medical expenses. This allows members to avoid many of the excessive costs and inefficiencies of the traditional insurance system.

The Benefits of Healthsharing With NetWell™

Lower Monthly Costs – Healthsharing typically saves members 40–50% compared to traditional, unsubsidized insurance premiums.

Flexible and Member-Centric – Without heavy overregulation, healthsharing programs keep administrative costs low and provide flexible options tailored to your needs. Community-Focused Care – Instead of profits for shareholders, your contributions directly support the health and well-being of fellow members.

Less Fraud Incentive – Because healthsharing is community-driven, there's less incentive to inflate claims or exploit the system, fostering accountability and reducing unnecessary costs. These savings are then passed along to all members.

A Community-Focused Future for Healthcare

As families and businesses search for healthcare solutions, healthsharing continues to grow as a trusted, cost-saving alternative. Are you ready to move beyond rising premiums and explore a healthcare option designed around you? Join netWell™ today and discover how healthsharing can offer financial freedom, peace of mind, and a fresh approach to managing your health.

About netWell™

netWell™ is a federally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) healthcare sharing ministry (HCSM), committed to helping members navigate healthcare costs through a transparent, faith-based, and community-driven approach. netWell™ offers diverse membership options that enable members to share in each other's medical burdens while receiving care tailored to their unique needs.

With a focus on affordability, flexibility, and faith, netWell™ provides an alternative to traditional healthcare coverage that protects individuals and families at reasonable rates.

